Rural King Opens 11Th Store In Pennsylvania, Expanding Access To Farm And Home Essentials

MATTOON, Ill., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural King , a family-owned retailer dedicated to the rural lifestyle, has announced the opening of its 11th Pennsylvania store in Indiana, Pa.

Grand opening festivities will take place Friday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 17, featuring Rural King specials and competitive prices on many items throughout the store. RK Rewards loyalty members will earn double points on qualifying purchases and can enter to win one of 100 $25 gift cards. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of Rural King water during their visit.

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Rural King has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of the communities it serves. The new Indiana location, located at 2334 Oakland Ave., Suite 3, uses innovative features designed to enhance the shopping experience, including mobile and self-checkouts, while maintaining the personal touch that defines Rural King's customer service.

"We're proud to open our eleventh store in Pennsylvania and look forward to becoming part of the Indiana community," said Steve Barbarick, Rural King CEO. "Our goal is to provide our neighbors with the best products at the lowest prices while delivering the friendly, knowledgeable service they deserve. We're here to help hardworking families and farmers get what they need to keep moving forward."

The Indiana store boasts various brands, including Carhartt, Blackstone, Ariat, Under Armour, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Walnut Creek Foods and Henry Rifles. Focusing on serving diverse customer needs, Rural King offers products for livestock, pets, birds, automotive needs, power equipment, power tools, grilling, food and snacks, and cleaning products. As the seasons change, customers can find heating and cooling items, outdoor patio décor, pools, toys, home décor, and sporting goods.

As a community-oriented retailer, Rural King is committed to supporting local initiatives, including youth organizations like 4-H and FFA, and veterans and first responders through partnerships with organizations like the Gary Sinise Foundation. The company's commitment to fostering meaningful connections extends beyond its storefronts, embodying its core values of teamwork, integrity, and continuous improvement. For more information, visit Ruralking , RKguns or RKtractors .

About Rural King, Inc.

Rural King, also known as RK Holdings, LLP, planted its roots as America's Farm and Home Store in Mattoon, Illinois in 1960. Since that time, Rural King has grown to more than 140 stores in fourteen states. Rural King offers the lowest prices on a broad range of essential goods, food, feed, seed and other farm and home necessities to the communities we serve throughout Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. We welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our longstanding tradition of offering free popcorn and coffee every time you visit our stores.

SOURCE Rural King

