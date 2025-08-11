Pittsburgh Attorney And Law Professor Jason Matzus Launches Medmalu - A Groundbreaking Video Series For Medical Malpractice Education

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Matzus, founder of Matzus Law, P.C. and adjunct law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, has announced the launch of MedMalU (Medical Malpractice University) -a new digital video series designed to educate and empower individuals who have suffered harm due to medical negligence.

With a career spanning over two decades in personal injury and medical malpractice law, Matzus brings a unique blend of courtroom experience and academic insight to this new project. MedMalU aims to demystify the legal complexities of medical malpractice cases and make critical information accessible to the public-especially for individuals and families navigating the aftermath of life-altering medical errors.

"This isn't about marketing. It's about mission," said Matzus. "There are so many people out there who've been harmed and don't know what steps to take-or even that they have rights. MedMalU is here to change that. I want people to feel informed, confident, and empowered on their path to justice."

Each episode of MedMalU will focus on different aspects of medical malpractice law-from understanding patient rights and common types of negligence, to unpacking the legal process and answering frequently asked questions. Designed for non-lawyers, the content is clear, practical, and purpose-driven.

The series will be freely available on all Matzus Law social media platforms , including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. New videos will be released on a regular basis, with topics shaped by common client concerns and public interest.

MedMalU is part of Jason Matzus's broader commitment to education, transparency, and service-both inside and outside the courtroom.

About Matzus Law

Based in downtown Pittsburgh, Matzus Law, LLC , focuses on serious personal injury and medical malpractice cases. The firm is committed to delivering top-tier representation to individuals and families affected by injury and negligence. With numerous multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements secured, Matzus Law dedicates itself to making clients whole and driving systemic improvements in healthcare and safety standards.

