Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air Reveals Household Plumbing Tips For Back-To-School Season

2025-08-11 07:02:15
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "A good first step is to inspect the entire household for leaks," said Daniel Fuentes, co-founder of Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air. "With school mornings putting pressure on sinks, showers and toilets, now's the time to check for drips-especially in children's bathrooms."

Leaks may be easy to overlook during the summer lull, but even small ones can waste water and money. Most leaks are easily addressed by tightening connectors or calling in a professional plumber.

Another important step is to ensure the water heater is running smoothly. Back-to-school season means more hot water use, especially in the mornings. Flushing a water heater annually helps remove sediment buildup, ensuring efficiency.

"For parents, it may be a good idea to establish some home plumbing ground rules with the kids," said Fuentes. "Remind them not to flush wipes or foreign objects down the toilet. Also, instruct them not to pour grease down the kitchen sink or put solid waste into the garbage disposal. This can save you from emergency calls and inopportune backups."

There are also key precautions regarding external plumbing. Before cold weather rolls in, it's critical to inspect outdoor faucets, irrigation systems and hose bibs for leaks or signs of damage. Hoses should be disconnected and stored properly, and sprinklers should be turned off entirely once the watering season is over. These steps can prevent wasted water and reduce the risk of frozen pipes come winter.

For more information on Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air, call (703) 783-4099 or visit href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">cardinalplumbingv .com .

About Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air

Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air is a residential service company proudly assisting homeowners in Northern Virginia. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted provider for plumbing installation and maintenance, as well as a full spectrum of HVAC services. Founded by a team of seasoned plumbers, Cardinal is known for high standards of quality and a robust commitment to homeowner satisfaction. Additional information about Cardinal Plumbing Heating & Air can be found at .

