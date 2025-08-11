WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES SECOND-QUARTER POST-EARNINGS INTERVIEW WITH CFO, KRISTEN SHULTS AND SVP, COMMERCIAL, JON VANDENBRAND
AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES
HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES ) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jon VandenBrand, Senior Vice President, Commercial, that provides additional insights related to WES's second-quarter 2025 results.
In addition, WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the third and fourth quarters of 2025:
-
Citi's 2025 Natural Resources Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 12 – 13, 2025
NYSE Energy & Utilities Virtual Investor Access Day on September 18, 2025
Wolfe Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference in New York, New York on October 1, 2025
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.
For more information about WES and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit .
WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS
Daniel Jenkins
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523
Rhianna Disch
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523
