AAON Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

(All comparisons are year-over-year, unless otherwise noted)

Operations impacted by ERP roll out and supply constraints



Net sales down 0.6% to $311.6 million



GAAP diluted EPS of $0.19 down 69.4% and Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.22 down 64.5%

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin down 1,120 basis points to 14.9%

Strong bookings trends of both AAON- and BASX-branded equipment points to share gains continuing

Adjusted backlog up year-over-year 71.9% to $1.12 billion Reducing full-year 2025 outlook TULSA, Okla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAON, INC. (NASDAQ-AAON), a leader in high-performing, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that bring long-term value to customers and owners, today announced its results for the second quarter of 2025. Second Quarter 2025 Results Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 decreased 0.6% to $311.6 million, from $313.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decline was driven by the AAON Oklahoma segment, which realized an 18.0% decrease in net sales. Although backlog at the segment was strong entering the quarter, supply chain constraints limited our ability to ramp production to the desired levels. The BASX and AAON Coil Products segments realized sales growth of 20.4% and 86.4%, respectively. Both segments benefited from strong year-over-year demand for BASX-branded data center equipment. However, sales growth at the AAON Coil Products segment was limited due to the impact that the Enterprise Resource Planning "ERP" system implementation had on production. Gross profit margin in the quarter was 26.6%, down from 36.1% in the comparable quarter in 2024. The year-over-year contraction in gross profit margin was primarily a result of lower production volumes at the AAON Oklahoma segment, and operational inefficiencies caused by the ERP implementation at the AAON Coil Products segment. SG&A expenses in the quarter increased to $59.1 million or 19.0% of sales compared to $45.9 million or 14.6% of sales in the second quarter of 2024. We have made investments in both people and technology to help build out our organizational capacity for future growth. This is seen in our increases for salaries and benefits, depreciation and amortization and consulting fees related to our ERP implementation. We also incurred one-time expenses totaling $3.4 million, related to a incentive fee associated with our Memphis, Tenn. facility. Earnings per diluted share were $0.19, down year-over-year 69.4%. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.22, down year-over-year 64.5%. "Our second quarter results fell short of our expectations and do not reflect the high standards we set for ourselves as an organization," said CEO Matt Tobolski. "We strive to be a best-in-class operator and these results do not reflect that. The underperformance was primarily driven by poor operational execution, mainly associated with the implementation of our new ERP system at our Longview, Tex. facility. The April go-live of the new system directly impacted production of both finished products and coils at Longview. Since Longview supplies coils to our Tulsa, Okla. facility, this also limited Tulsa's expected production ramp. We are taking immediate and targeted actions to address these issues, strengthen execution, and ensure we are better positioned to deliver consistent results in the future. I want to emphasize that our investment in the ERP system is critical to the company's long-term success and future growth. While the implementation has presented short-term challenges, we remain fully committed to this investment and confident in the long-term value it will bring to our operations. We are equally committed to transparency and intend to provide clear, timely updates-especially in the near term-as we communicate our expectations and track our progress." Tobolski continued, "We have begun to make significant improvements at both Tulsa and Longview. Despite the challenges at Tulsa, we have seen steady month-to-month improvement since April, culminating in July-our strongest production month of the year. Production rates for our Tulsa facility are nearing pre–Q4 2024 levels. With production improving and a strong backlog in hand, we anticipate a strong second half of the year for the AAON Oklahoma segment. At Longview, while the challenges have been more pronounced, we have also made significant improvement. By the end of July, production rates for AAON-branded equipment-the division most impacted at the facility-had risen approximately 30% from earl April, with further gains into early August. Production of BASX-branded equipment at Longview has been minimally impacted, supported by the consistency of a large, uniform order on hand. Similar to Tulsa, given the large backlog for both AAON- and BASX-branded equipment, we anticipate sequential improvement throughout the second half of the year." Tobolski concluded, "While the ERP implementation has led to temporary disruptions, the core fundamentals of the business remain sound. Bookings and backlog trends for both AAON-branded and BASX-branded equipment continued to grow throughout the second quarter, reinforcing our confidence in the brands and the custom engineered solutions we deliver. Demand from the data center market remains exceptionally strong, fueling BASX-branded orders, and despite a soft traditional nonresidential market, AAON-branded orders grew by double digits in the second quarter. Notably, our national accounts strategy has gained significant traction, with growth from these customers leading all AAON-branded order activity. To sustain this momentum and best serve our customers, our top priority is increasing production across our Tulsa, Longview, and Memphis facilities by enhancing operational execution and mitigating the impact of any remaining inefficiencies related to the ERP implementation. We are already on the right path and expect production to increase significantly from second-quarter levels at all three of these sites over the second half of the year. That said, while we are encouraged by recent improvements, we are revising our previous expectations downward for the second half of the year, as reflected in our updated full-year 2025 outlook. This adjustment is largely due to ongoing, though improving, inefficiencies at our Longview facility, as well as moderated-but accelerating-production levels in Tulsa, following slower-than-expected run rates at the start of the third quarter. In closing, while recent performance has not met our standards, these challenges are temporary. Backed by strong fundamentals, a defined path to operational excellence, and accelerating demand for our differentiated solutions, we are firmly confident in the business's sustained long-term growth." Segment Results AAON Oklahoma



Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 185,120 $ 225,727





Gross profit $ 50,883 $ 83,870 Gross profit margin 27.5 % 37.2 %

AAON Oklahoma had net sales of $185.1 million, a decrease of 18.0% compared to the same period in the prior year. This decrease was driven by lingering supply chain issues from the refrigerant transition at the beginning of the quarter and coil supply shortages in the end of the quarter due to our ERP implementation at our Longview, Texas facility which slowed production of coils made for our Tulsa plant. Despite these challenges, production has steadily improved month-over-month since March, demonstrated by the sequential increase in this segments's gross profit margin.

Gross margin contracted 970 basis points to 27.5%, from 37.2% in the second quarter of 2024. AAON Oklahoma's decrease in gross profit is primarily driven by the lower volumes discussed above that resulted in sub optimal overhead absorption. Additionally, our new plant in Memphis contributed $3.0 million in cost of sales with minimal net sales to offset this cost.

AAON Coil Products



Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 58,465 $ 31,373





Gross profit $ 12,863 $ 13,159 Gross profit margin 22.0 % 41.9 %

AAON Coil Products had a challenging quarter. While sales grew year-over-year 86.4%, this was primarily driven by growth in BASX branded products of $40.1 million for a large liquid cooling data center. AAON branded products declined $13.0 million due to disruptions caused by the change in ERP systems.

Gross margin contracted 1,990 basis points year-over-year to 22.0%. The margin contraction is a result of production inefficiencies from implementing our ERP system at the beginning of the second quarter of 2025.

BASX



Three Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Net sales $ 67,982 $ 56,466





Gross profit $ 18,983 $ 16,065 Gross profit margin 27.9 % 28.5 %

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 increased 20.4% to $68.0 million, from $56.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Stronger demand for data center equipment was the primary driver of the year-over-year increase, as the data center market continues to demonstrate exceptional strength.

BASX gross profit margin of 27.9% is slightly down year over year due to higher indirect costs for warehouse personnel offset by slightly lower cost of materials. However, this quarter marked the second straight quarter of sequential improvement in gross profit margin, reflecting continued operational improvements since we initiated targeted efforts late last year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $1.3 million and a balance on its revolving credit facility of $317.3 million. Rebecca Thompson, CFO and Treasurer, commented, "During the quarter, we closed on our new $500.0 million credit facility, giving us the liquidity needed for continued investments in our growth. We remain unchanged in our capital expenditure plans to invest $220.0 million in 2025."

Backlog



June 30, 2025*

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands) AAON-branded products $ 494,214

$ 403,863

$ 255,485 BASX-branded products* 623,423

623,006

394,520

$ 1,117,637

$ 1,026,869

$ 650,005 *Adjusted for replacement purchase orders received in July related to administrative processing.



Total backlog increased year-over-year 71.9% to $1,117.6 million, and 8.8% quarter-over-quarter. AAON-branded equipment backlog rose 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year and 22.4% quarter-over-quarter, indicating sustained growth in order activity. Despite weakness in the nonresidential construction market, the significant growth in our AAON-branded equipment backlog indicates we are gaining substantial market share. The adjusted BASX-branded backlog grew 58.0% from a year ago and was flat quarter-over-quarter. Demand from data center customers remains exceptionally strong. Our continued backlog growth and order activity of this equipment indicate we are capturing meaningful market share as customers prioritize performance, efficiency, and reliability in their infrastructure expansions.

Full-Year 2025 Outlook

Metric Q3 Q4 FY25







YoY Sales Growth Low Single Digits High Twenties Low Teens







Gross Profit Margin 28.5%-29.5% 30.0%-31.0% 28%-29%







Non-GAAP adjusted

SG&A as a % of sales 17.0%-17.5% 16.5%-17.0% 16.5%-17.0%

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call and webcast this morning at 9:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the second quarter of 2025 results and outlook. The conference call will be accessible via dial-in for those who wish to participate in Q&A as well as a listen-only webcast. The dial-in is accessible at 1-800-836-8184. To access the listen-only webcast, please register at . On the next business day following the call, a replay of the call will be available on the company's website at .

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a global leader in HVAC solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The company's industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable and custom-made equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. Its highly engineered equipment is sold under the AAON and BASX brands. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "should", "will", and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligations to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (1) the timing and extent of changes in raw material and component prices, (2) the effects of fluctuations in the commercial/industrial new construction market, (3) the timing and extent of changes in interest rates, as well as other competitive factors during the year, and (4) general economic, market or business conditions. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in AAON's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, as may be revised and updated by AAON's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and AAON's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: [email protected]

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 311,567

$ 313,566

$ 633,621

$ 575,665 Cost of sales 228,838

200,472

464,528

370,329 Gross profit 82,729

113,094

169,093

205,336 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,147

45,895

110,440

91,183 Gain on disposal of assets -

-

(40)

(16) Income from operations 23,582

67,199

58,693

114,169 Interest expense, net (4,009)

(367)

(6,811)

(606) Other income, net (68)

175

106

252 Income before taxes 19,505

67,007

51,988

113,815 Income tax provision 4,018

14,779

7,209

22,571 Net income $ 15,487

$ 52,228

$ 44,779

$ 91,244 Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.64

$ 0.55

$ 1.12 Diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.62

$ 0.54

$ 1.09 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ 0.10

$ 0.08

$ 0.20

$ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 81,441,511

81,791,792

81,456,845

81,339,153 Diluted 82,956,213

83,786,222

83,153,788

83,527,717

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Net Sales and Profit (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

(in thousands)

(in thousands) AAON Oklahoma













External sales $ 185,120

$ 225,727

$ 346,958

$ 435,867 Inter-segment sales 5,318

1,311

9,157

2,982 Eliminations (5,318)

(1,311)

(9,157)

(2,982) Net sales 185,120

225,727

346,958

435,867 Cost of sales1 134,237

141,857

258,102

273,586 Gross profit 50,883

83,870

88,856

162,281 AAON Coil Products













External sales $ 58,465

$ 31,373

$ 152,488

$ 55,620 Inter-segment sales 6,073

8,942

12,279

18,273 Eliminations (6,073)

(8,942)

(12,279)

(18,273) Net sales 58,465

31,373

152,488

55,620 Cost of sales1 45,602

18,214

107,140

34,322 Gross profit 12,863

13,159

45,348

21,298 BASX













External sales $ 67,982

$ 56,466

$ 134,175

$ 84,178 Inter-segment sales 507

220

550

222 Eliminations (507)

(220)

(550)

(222) Net sales 67,982

56,466

134,175

84,178 Cost of sales1 48,999

40,401

99,286

62,421 Gross profit 18,983

16,065

34,889

21,757 Consolidated gross profit $ 82,729

$ 113,094

$ 169,093

$ 205,336 1 Presented after intercompany eliminations.





























The reconciliation between consolidated gross profit to consolidated income from operations is as follows:



Consolidated gross profit $ 82,729

$ 113,094

$ 169,093

$ 205,336 Less: Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,147

45,895

110,440

91,183 Add: Gain on disposal of assets -

-

40

16 Consolidated income from operations $ 23,582

$ 67,199

$ 58,613

$ 114,137

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 14

$ 14 Restricted cash 1,307

6,500 Accounts receivable, net 170,573

147,434 Income tax receivable 7,302

4,115 Inventories, net 234,980

187,420 Contract assets, net 233,184

135,421 Prepaid expenses and other 6,791

7,308 Total current assets 654,151

488,212 Property, plant and equipment, net 559,479

510,356 Intangible assets, net and goodwill 162,307

160,152 Right of use assets 17,795

15,436 Deferred tax assets 3,259

836 Other long-term assets 2,422

242 Total assets $ 1,399,413

$ 1,175,234







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Debt, short-term $ -

$ 16,000 Accounts payable 81,642

44,645 Accrued liabilities 95,332

99,347 Contract liabilities 33,752

14,913 Total current liabilities 210,726

174,905 Debt, long-term 317,277

138,891 Other long-term liabilities 22,471

20,743 New market tax credit obligation 16,193

16,113 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock, $.004 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 81,509,387 and 81,436,594 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 326

326 Additional paid-in capital 48,607

68,946 Retained earnings 783,813

755,310 Total stockholders' equity 832,746

824,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,399,413

$ 1,175,234

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 44,779

$ 91,244 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 38,879

27,923 Amortization of debt issuance costs 128

71 Amortization of right of use assets 69

73 Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments 270

1,169 Provision for credit losses on contract assets, net of adjustments 200

- Provision for excess and obsolete inventories, net of write-offs 288

641 Share-based compensation 8,795

8,451 Other (71)

(10) Deferred income taxes (2,423)

41 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (23,409)

(12,210) Income taxes (3,187)

(6,139) Inventories (47,848)

29,903 Contract assets (97,963)

(22,977) Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (68)

(2,708) Accounts payable 36,397

(1,804) Contract liabilities 18,839

13,105 Extended warranties (148)

1,195 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities (4,567)

(56) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (31,040)

127,912 Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (82,515)

(65,381) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 40

16 Acquisition of intangible assets (7,042)

(10,058) Principal payments from note receivable 25

26 Net cash used in investing activities (89,492)

(75,397) Financing Activities





Borrowings of debt 415,126

272,526 Payments of debt (252,982)

(224,970) Proceeds from financing obligation, net of issuance costs -

4,186 Payment related to financing costs (1,395)

(417) Stock options exercised 10,025

15,821 Repurchases of stock - open market (29,992)

(100,034) Repurchases of stock - LTIP plans (9,167)

(3,493) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (16,276)

(13,079) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 115,339

(49,460) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,193)

3,055 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,514

9,023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,321

$ 12,078

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), additional non-GAAP financial measures are provided and reconciled in the following tables. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results. The company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure enhances the ability of investors to analyze the company's business trends and operating performance as they are used by management to better understand operating performance. Since adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

The company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income adjusted for any infrequent events, such as litigation settlements, net of profit sharing and tax effect, in the periods presented.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 15,487

$ 52,228

$ 44,779

$ 91,244 Memphis incentive fee1 3,405

-

6,105

- Profit sharing effect2 (289)

-

(519)

- Tax effect (742)

-

(1,369)

- Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 17,861

$ 52,228

$ 48,996

$ 91,244 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.22

$ 0.62

$ 0.59

$ 1.09 1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.

2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.









EBITDA

EBITDA (as defined below) is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator of a company's ability to internally fund operations. The company defines EBITDA as net income, plus (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest expense (income), net and (3) income tax expense. EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

The company's EBITDA measure provides additional information which may be used to better understand the company's operations. EBITDA is one of several metrics that the company uses as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of its business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance. EBITDA, as used by the company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The company believes that EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by the company's management team and by other users of the company's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA adjusted by items in non-GAAP adjusted net income, above, except for taxes, as taxes are already excluded from EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands) Net income, a GAAP measure $ 15,487

$ 52,228

$ 44,779

$ 91,244 Depreciation and amortization 19,936

14,486

38,879

27,923 Interest expense, net 4,009

367

6,811

606 Income tax expense 4,018

14,779

7,209

22,571 EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 43,450

$ 81,860

$ 97,678

$ 142,344 Memphis incentive fee1 3,405

-

6,105

- Profit sharing effect2 (289)

-

(519)

- Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure $ 46,566

$ 81,860

$ 103,264

$ 142,344 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.9 %

26.1 %

16.3 %

24.7 % 1The incentive fee relates to fees payable to our real estate broker associated with the acquisition of our Memphis, Tenn. plant for a percentage of the incentives awarded to us by various entities.

2Profit sharing effect of the Memphis incentive fee in the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

The following table provides a reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) to adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) for the periods indicated:



Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

2024

(in thousands) Non-GAAP Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses SG&A, a GAAP measure $ 45,288

$ 45,895

$ 48,637

$ 48,194

$ 188,014 Memphis Incentive Fee -

-

-

-

- Profit Sharing effect -

-

-

-

- Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses $ 45,288

$ 45,895

$ 48,637

$ 48,194

$ 188,014 As a percent of sales 17.3 %

14.6 %

14.9 %

16.2 %

15.7 %





















Q1 2025

Q2 2025













(in thousands)











SG&A, a GAAP measure $ 51,293

$ 59,147











Memphis Incentive Fee 2,700

3,405











Profit Sharing effect (230)

(289)











Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses $ 48,823

$ 56,031











As a percent of sales 15.2 %

18.0 %













