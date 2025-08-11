Senstar Technologies To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results On Monday, August 25, 2025

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: SNT ), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video and access control security products and solutions, will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Monday, August 25, 2025. Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

To participate, please use one of the following teleconferencing numbers and reference conference ID number 13754422. The Company requests that participants dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

The conference call will also be available via a live webcast at

.

Replay Dial-in Numbers:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 13754422

A replay of the call will be available on Monday, August 25, 2025, after 7:00 p.m. Eastern time through Monday, September 8, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, and available on the Senstar Technologies website at .

About Senstar

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance, and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places, and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus on utilities, logistics, correction facilities and energy market.