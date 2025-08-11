Powerfleet Drives Saas Flywheel In Q1 FY2026: 6% Sequential Services Growth, Margin Expansion, And Strong Progress Towards Achieving Its EBITDA Expansion Targets

Quarterly services revenue jumped by 6% sequentially to $86.5 million, increasing from $81.8 million in Q4'25.

Total revenue grew by 38% year-over-year to $104.1million driven by strength in services revenue, which increased to a record high of 83% of total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 58% to $21.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 260 basis points to 21%.

Gross profit increased year over year by $16.8 million to $56.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA gross margins expanding by 3% to 67%.

The EBITDA expansion program delivered $11 million in annual savings exiting the first quarter of FY26, achieving 60% of the full-year target of $18 million.

FY26 total revenue guidance raised to $430-$440 million from $420-$440 million.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT ) reported its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Q1 marked a strong start to FY26 as we delivered profitable growth ahead of expectations, anchored by a standout 6% sequential increase in services revenue," said Steve Towe, Chief Executive Officer of Powerfleet. "This performance underscores accelerating adoption of Unity's AI-driven SaaS solutions and validates the long-term value we're creating as we transition deeper into a recurring, high-margin business model."

"Our AI Video annual recurring revenue (ARR) bookings grew 52% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting robust market demand, particularly through our major indirect channel partners." Towe continued. "We also achieved a 14% sequential increase in new logo wins, alongside six-figure ARR deals across 11 diverse industry sectors - clear indicators that our growth engine is scaling efficiently across verticals."

"In parallel, we're driving structural improvements across the business," he added. "This quarter, services revenue represented a record 83% of total revenue, highlighting our shift to higher-quality SaaS revenue. We accomplished this while successfully navigating tariff headwinds, accelerating supply chain efficiencies, and executing decisively on our adjusted EBITDA expansion initiatives. These results reflect our sharpened focus on scaling profitably while building long-term enterprise value."

FIRST QUARTER FY2026 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Powerfleet's first quarter results underscore the strength of its bold business combination strategy, reflected in accelerated service revenue growth and rapid progress toward EBITDA expansion targets.

Go-To-Market Momentum



11 diverse sectors contributed to ARR wins over $100k.

Indirect channel partner momentum was strong, with sales success contributing significantly to ARR in AI video bookings surging 52% quarter-over-quarter. Major new strategic sales channel partnership signed with MTN Group, one of the world's largest network providers, to white label Powerfleet's portfolio of solutions to enterprise customers. MTN supports approximately 300 million customers across 16 markets.

Technology and Innovation



Powerfleet ranked by ABI Research as one of the 7 most innovative global tech companies

Launched new AI-powered automated risk application to drive top tier quantifiable enterprise safety benefits Announcing Powerfleet will host an Investor Innovation Session showcasing Unity AIoT product and technology, in November 2025.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the first quarter increased 38% year-over-year to $104.1 million, benefiting from the Fleet Complete acquisition and organic growth in recurring services.

Services revenue was particularly strong, rising 53% year-over-year and 6% sequentially to $86.5 million. Services revenue accounted for 83% of total revenue, up from 75% in the prior year and 79% in the prior quarter, underscoring the continued shift toward high-quality, recurring revenue streams.

The improved revenue mix, combined with strong and stable service adjusted EBITDA gross margins of 75%, contributed to meaningful margin expansion. Adjusted EBITDA gross margin increased 300 basis points year-over-year to 67%, up from 64% in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses were $58.5 million in the quarter, which included $4.2 million in one-time transaction and restructuring costs. Excluding these items, adjusted operating expenses totaled $54.3 million.

On an adjusted EBITDA basis, general and administrative expense represented 26% of revenue, a 400 basis point improvement from the prior year, reflecting continued progress from the Company's EBITDA expansion program. Sales and marketing expenses increased to 17% of revenue, up 500 basis points year-over-year, in line with planned reinvestments to drive growth. Research and development expense was 5% of total revenue up from 4% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 58% to $21.6 million, up from $13.7 million in the prior year, reflecting contributions from the Fleet Complete acquisition, organic growth, gross margin expansion and cost synergies net of planned reinvestment in sales and marketing. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.08 per share, compared to $0.21 per share in the prior year, reflecting improved financial performance and an increase in shares outstanding. After adjusting for one-time expenses and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, adjusted net income per share was $0.01 compared with $0.00 in the prior year.

Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.97x, an improvement from the 3.22x at the end of fiscal year 2025. Net debt at quarter end was $234.8 million, consisting of $35.6 million in cash and $270.4 million total debt.

FULL-YEAR 2026 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

The company is increasing its financial guidance for revenue, with revenue now expected to be in the range of $430 million to $440million versus the prior guidance of approximately $420 million to $440 million.

The company is maintaining its annual guidance for:



Annual adjusted EBITDA, with annual growth of 45% to 55% Adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio which is expected to improve from 3.2x as of March 31, 2025, to below 2.25x by March 31, 2026

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND BUSINESS UPDATE

Powerfleet management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the first quarter fiscal 2026 ended June 30, 2025, and provide a business update.

Date : Monday, August 11, 2025

Time : 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free : 888-506-0062

International : 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code : 321752

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here . Additionally, both the webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available via the investor section of Powerfleet's website at href="" target="_blank" powerflee .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



ABOUT POWERFLEET

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

