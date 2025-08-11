Powerfleet Drives Saas Flywheel In Q1 FY2026: 6% Sequential Services Growth, Margin Expansion, And Strong Progress Towards Achieving Its EBITDA Expansion Targets
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 18,738
|
|
$ 17,657
|
Services
|
56,692
|
|
86,464
|
Total revenues
|
75,430
|
|
104,121
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
Cost of products
|
12,751
|
|
13,228
|
Cost of services
|
23,031
|
|
34,412
|
Total cost of revenues
|
35,782
|
|
47,640
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
39,648
|
|
56,481
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
54,782
|
|
53,663
|
Research and development expenses
|
3,101
|
|
4,857
|
Total operating expenses
|
57,883
|
|
58,520
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(18,235)
|
|
(2,039)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
304
|
|
196
|
Interest expense, net
|
(2,691)
|
|
(6,786)
|
Other expense, net
|
(624)
|
|
(1,243)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before income taxes
|
(21,246)
|
|
(9,872)
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(1,053)
|
|
(362)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before non-controlling interest
|
(22,299)
|
|
(10,234)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
(13)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
(22,312)
|
|
(10,234)
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
(25)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (22,337)
|
|
$ (10,234)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
|
$ (0.21)
|
|
$ (0.08)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
107,136
|
|
133,313
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 44,392
|
|
$ 31,196
|
Restricted cash
|
|
4,396
|
|
4,447
|
Accounts receivables, net
|
|
78,623
|
|
81,482
|
Inventory, net
|
|
18,350
|
|
23,892
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
23,319
|
|
26,762
|
Total current assets
|
|
169,080
|
|
167,779
|
Fixed assets, net
|
|
58,011
|
|
62,712
|
Goodwill
|
|
383,146
|
|
394,668
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
258,582
|
|
263,745
|
Right-of-use asset
|
|
12,339
|
|
11,935
|
Severance payable fund
|
|
3,796
|
|
4,097
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
3,934
|
|
3,926
|
Other assets
|
|
21,183
|
|
21,920
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 910,071
|
|
$ 930,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$ 41,632
|
|
$ 37,426
|
Accounts payable
|
|
41,599
|
|
48,341
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
45,327
|
|
48,755
|
Deferred revenue - current
|
|
17,375
|
|
17,116
|
Lease liability - current
|
|
5,076
|
|
4,965
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
151,009
|
|
156,603
|
Long-term debt - less current maturities
|
|
232,160
|
|
232,954
|
Deferred revenue - less current portion
|
|
5,197
|
|
5,133
|
Lease liability - less current portion
|
|
8,191
|
|
7,994
|
Accrued severance payable
|
|
6,039
|
|
6,754
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
57,712
|
|
57,387
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
3,021
|
|
3,077
|
Total liabilities
|
|
463,329
|
|
469,902
|
|
|
|
|
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock
|
|
1,343
|
|
1,343
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
671,400
|
|
673,253
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(205,783)
|
|
(216,017)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(8,850)
|
|
13,669
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(11,518)
|
|
(11,518)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
446,592
|
|
460,730
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
150
|
|
150
|
Total equity
|
|
446,742
|
|
460,880
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$ 910,071
|
|
$ 930,782
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$ (22,312)
|
|
$ (10,234)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
13
|
|
-
|
Inventory reserve
|
|
257
|
|
193
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
|
5,929
|
|
1,853
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
10,335
|
|
16,031
|
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense
|
|
760
|
|
974
|
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
|
|
-
|
|
104
|
Bad debts expense
|
|
1,993
|
|
1,856
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,021
|
|
(3,157)
|
Shares issued for transaction bonuses
|
|
889
|
|
-
|
Lease termination and modification losses
|
|
-
|
|
59
|
Other non-cash items
|
|
482
|
|
(513)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivables
|
|
(6,973)
|
|
(2,391)
|
Inventories
|
|
(624)
|
|
(4,733)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(1,518)
|
|
(1,284)
|
Deferred costs
|
|
(1,789)
|
|
(2,730)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(142)
|
|
(420)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
4,993
|
|
9,637
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
(927)
|
|
(881)
|
Accrued severance payable, net
|
|
(2)
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
(7,615)
|
|
4,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash assumed
|
|
27,531
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|
|
-
|
|
16
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
|
(2,308)
|
|
(3,724)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(5,586)
|
|
(8,114)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
19,637
|
|
(11,822)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
|
(493)
|
|
(1,341)
|
Short-term bank debt, net
|
|
4,161
|
|
(5,428)
|
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock
|
|
(2,836)
|
|
-
|
Payment of preferred stock dividend and redemption of preferred stock
|
|
(90,298)
|
|
-
|
Cash paid on dividends to affiliates
|
|
(4)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(89,470)
|
|
(6,769)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(823)
|
|
725
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(78,271)
|
|
(13,145)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|
|
109,664
|
|
48,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
|
|
$ 31,393
|
|
$ 35,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
24,354
|
|
44,392
|
Restricted cash
|
|
85,310
|
|
4,396
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period
|
|
$ 109,664
|
|
$ 48,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
30,242
|
|
31,196
|
Restricted cash
|
|
1,151
|
|
4,447
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period
|
|
$ 31,393
|
|
$ 35,643
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid (received) for:
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
|
$ 41
|
|
$ 873
|
Interest
|
|
$ 3,057
|
|
$ 5,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock issued for transaction bonus
|
|
$ 9
|
|
$ -
|
Shares issued in connection with MiX Combination
|
|
$ 362,005
|
|
$ -
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED EBITDA FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$ (22,337)
|
|
$ (10,234)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
13
|
|
-
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
25
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,916
|
|
6,590
|
Other expense, net
|
-
|
|
23
|
Income tax expense
|
1,053
|
|
362
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
10,335
|
|
16,031
|
Stock-based compensation
|
5,929
|
|
1,853
|
Foreign currency losses
|
109
|
|
1,161
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
1,198
|
|
2,442
|
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
|
-
|
|
104
|
Recognition of pre-October 1, 2024 contract assets (Fleet Complete)
|
-
|
|
1,503
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
14,494
|
|
1,130
|
Integration-related expenses
|
-
|
|
675
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 13,735
|
|
$ 21,640
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Net loss
|
$ (22,312)
|
|
$ (10,234)
|
Incremental intangible assets amortization expense as a result of business
|
2,995
|
|
5,830
|
Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost)
|
4,693
|
|
-
|
Foreign currency losses
|
109
|
|
1,161
|
Income tax effect of net foreign exchange losses
|
(747)
|
|
(496)
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
1,198
|
|
2,442
|
Income tax effect of restructuring costs
|
(103)
|
|
(66)
|
Derivative mark-to-market adjustment
|
-
|
|
104
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
14,494
|
|
1,130
|
Integration-related expenses
|
-
|
|
675
|
Inventory rationalization and other
|
-
|
|
415
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 327
|
|
$ 961
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
107,136
|
|
133,313
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per share - basic
|
$ 0.00
|
|
$ 0.01
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT MARGINS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Products:
|
|
|
|
Product revenues
|
$ 18,738
|
|
$ 17,657
|
Cost of products
|
12,751
|
|
13,228
|
Products gross profit
|
$ 5,987
|
|
$ 4,429
|
|
|
|
|
Products gross profit margin
|
32.0 %
|
|
25.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted products gross profit
|
$ 5,987
|
|
$ 4,429
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted products gross profit margin
|
32.0 %
|
|
25.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
Services:
|
|
|
|
Services revenues
|
$ 56,692
|
|
$ 86,464
|
Cost of services
|
23,031
|
|
34,412
|
Services gross profit
|
$ 33,661
|
|
$ 52,052
|
|
|
|
|
Services gross profit margin
|
59.4 %
|
|
60.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$ 8,729
|
|
$ 13,241
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted services gross profit
|
$ 42,390
|
|
$ 65,293
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted services gross profit margin
|
74.8 %
|
|
75.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
Total:
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
$ 75,430
|
|
$ 104,121
|
Total cost of revenues
|
35,782
|
|
47,640
|
Total gross profit
|
$ 39,648
|
|
$ 56,481
|
|
|
|
|
Total gross profit margin
|
52.6 %
|
|
54.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$ 8,729
|
|
$ 13,241
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted total gross profit
|
$ 48,377
|
|
$ 69,722
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted total gross profit margin
|
64.1 %
|
|
67.0 %
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP EXPENSE RATIOS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Total revenues
|
$ 75,430
|
|
$ 104,121
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
54,782
|
|
53,663
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
(1,198)
|
|
(2,442)
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
(14,494)
|
|
(1,130)
|
Integration-related costs
|
-
|
|
(675)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(1,606)
|
|
(2,790)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(5,929)
|
|
(1,853)
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
31,555
|
|
44,773
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|
9,052
|
|
17,958
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|
22,503
|
|
26,815
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$ 31,555
|
|
$ 44,773
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue
|
12.0 %
|
|
17.2 %
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total
|
29.8 %
|
|
25.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
|
Research and development incurred
|
$ 5,213
|
|
$ 8,559
|
Research and development capitalized
|
(2,112)
|
|
(3,702)
|
Research and development expenses
|
$ 3,101
|
|
$ 4,857
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development incurred as a percentage of total revenues
|
6.9 %
|
|
8.2 %
|
Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues
|
4.1 %
|
|
4.7 %
|
POWERFLEET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 57,883
|
|
$ 58,520
|
Adjusted for once-off costs
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
14,494
|
|
1,130
|
Integration-related costs
|
-
|
|
675
|
Stock-based compensation (non-recurring/accelerated cost)
|
4,693
|
|
-
|
Restructuring-related expenses
|
1,198
|
|
2,442
|
|
20,385
|
|
4,247
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$ 37,498
|
|
$ 54,273
