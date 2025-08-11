Gaza Grab Will Deepen Israel's Global Credibility Crisis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's latest plan for a full military takeover of Gaza , along with the expanding starvation crisis in the strip and Israel's repressive measures in the West Bank, underline the country's predicament.
Notwithstanding US support, the Jewish state faces a crisis of international credibility, from which it may not be able to recover for a long time.
According to a recent Pew poll, the international view of Israel is now more negative than positive . The majority of those polled in early 2025 in countries such as the Netherlands (78%), Japan (79%), Spain (75%), Australia (74%), Turkey (93%) and Sweden (75%) said they have an unfavorable view of Israel.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Israel's former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Many international law experts , genocide scholars and human rights groups have also accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
Israel's traditional supporters have also harshly criticized the Netanyahu government's actions, from both inside and outside the country. These include former prime ministers Ehud Olmert and Ehud Barak , the Israeli literary giant David Grossman and Masorti Judaism Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg and Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur .
In addition, hundreds of retired Israeli security officials have appealed to US President Donald Trump to push Netanyahu to end the war.
