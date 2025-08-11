U.S. Gaskets And Seals Market Size And Outlook Report 2018-2024 & 2025-2030 Seals Segment Leads In Revenue, While Gaskets Show The Fastest Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. gaskets and seals market, valued at USD 8.80 billion in 2023, is expected to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2030, growing at a 3.6% CAGR. The seals segment leads in revenue, while gaskets show the fastest growth. Key players include SKF, Dana, and Freudenberg.

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Gaskets And Seals Market Size & Outlook, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gaskets and seals market in the United States is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$11.24 billion by 2030. A compound annual growth rate of 3.6% is expected of the United States gaskets and seals market from 2024 to 2030.

U.S. gaskets and seals market highlights



The U.S. gaskets and seals market generated a revenue of USD 8.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2030.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030.

In terms of segment, seals were the largest revenue-generating gaskets and seals in 2023. Gaskets is the most lucrative gaskets and seals segment, registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Gaskets and seals market data book summary



Market revenue in 2023 - USD 8.80 billion

Market revenue in 2030 - USD 11.24 billion

Growth rate - 3.6% (CAGR from 2023 to 2030)

Largest segment - Seals

Fastest growing segment - Gaskets

Historical data - 2018 - 2022

Base year - 2023

Forecast period - 2024 - 2030

Quantitative units - Revenue in USD million

Key market players worldwide - SKF AB ADR, Dana Inc, Freudenberg, Flowserve Corp, Smiths Group PLC, Trelleborg AB Class B, ElringKlinger AG, The Cooper Companies Inc, Enpro Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

Scope

U.S. gaskets and seals outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Gaskets



Metallic



Semi-metallic

Non-metallic

Seals



Shaft Seal



Molded Packing & Seals



Motor Vehicle body seal Other

U.S. gaskets and seals end-use outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Marine & Rail

Industrial & Manufacturing

Aerospace

Oil & gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Others

U.S. gaskets and seals product outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)



OEM Aftersales Market

Other key industry trends



In terms of revenue, U.S. accounted for 14.5% of the global gaskets and seals market in 2023.

Country-wise, China is expected to lead the global market in terms of revenue in 2030.

In North America, U.S. gaskets and seals market is projected to lead the regional market in terms of revenue in 2030. Mexico is the fastest growing regional market in North America and is projected to reach USD 971.8 million by 2030.

Crown Holdings Inc

Dana Inc

ElringKlinger AG

Enpro Inc

Flowserve Corp

Freudenberg

SKF AB ADR

Smiths Group PLC

The Cooper Companies Inc Trelleborg AB Class B

