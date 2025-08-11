U.S. Gaskets And Seals Market Size And Outlook Report 2018-2024 & 2025-2030 Seals Segment Leads In Revenue, While Gaskets Show The Fastest Growth
The gaskets and seals market in the United States is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$11.24 billion by 2030. A compound annual growth rate of 3.6% is expected of the United States gaskets and seals market from 2024 to 2030.
U.S. gaskets and seals market highlights
- The U.S. gaskets and seals market generated a revenue of USD 8.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.24 billion by 2030. The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030. In terms of segment, seals were the largest revenue-generating gaskets and seals in 2023. Gaskets is the most lucrative gaskets and seals segment, registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Gaskets and seals market data book summary
- Market revenue in 2023 - USD 8.80 billion Market revenue in 2030 - USD 11.24 billion Growth rate - 3.6% (CAGR from 2023 to 2030) Largest segment - Seals Fastest growing segment - Gaskets Historical data - 2018 - 2022 Base year - 2023 Forecast period - 2024 - 2030 Quantitative units - Revenue in USD million Market segmentation - Gaskets, Seals Key market players worldwide - SKF AB ADR, Dana Inc, Freudenberg, Flowserve Corp, Smiths Group PLC, Trelleborg AB Class B, ElringKlinger AG, The Cooper Companies Inc, Enpro Inc, Crown Holdings Inc
Scope
U.S. gaskets and seals outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)
- Gaskets
- Metallic Semi-metallic Non-metallic
- Shaft Seal Molded Packing & Seals Motor Vehicle body seal Other
U.S. gaskets and seals end-use outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)
- Automotive Electrical & Electronics Marine & Rail Industrial & Manufacturing Aerospace Oil & gas Chemicals & Petrochemicals Others
U.S. gaskets and seals product outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)
- OEM Aftersales Market
Other key industry trends
- In terms of revenue, U.S. accounted for 14.5% of the global gaskets and seals market in 2023. Country-wise, China is expected to lead the global market in terms of revenue in 2030. In North America, U.S. gaskets and seals market is projected to lead the regional market in terms of revenue in 2030. Mexico is the fastest growing regional market in North America and is projected to reach USD 971.8 million by 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 01 Gaskets and Seals Market Overview
Chapter 02 Proposed Report Content Outline
2.1 Content Outline
2.2 Research Scope
Chapter 03 License Types & Associated Benefits
Chapter 04 Value Added Services & Customization Policy
Chapter 05 Advanced Material Domain Methodology
5.1 Market Sizing Approach (Cluster Movement Analysis)
5.2 Overview of the Methodologies for Data Interpretation
Chapter 06 Data Representation Snapshots
Chapter 07 Client Testimonials
Chapter 08 Case Studies
Companies Featured
- Crown Holdings Inc Dana Inc ElringKlinger AG Enpro Inc Flowserve Corp Freudenberg SKF AB ADR Smiths Group PLC The Cooper Companies Inc Trelleborg AB Class B
