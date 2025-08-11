Bitcoin Swift Announces Stage 4 Presale Progress With 106% APY And $580K Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has reported significant momentum in its ongoing Stage 4 presale, with the token priced at $4 ahead of a planned $15 launch price. Offering participants a 106% APY, the current stage has already attracted more than 2,100 investors and generated over $580,000 in sales. PoY rewards for Stage 4 will be distributed automatically at the end of the stage, giving participants early access to protocol benefits before launch.

The project blends adaptive technology, privacy-first infrastructure, and a programmable reward engine designed to deliver sustainable yields over the long term. Its architecture, security audits, and governance system are intended to position BTC3 as a durable blockchain platform in an evolving crypto market.

Meet the BTC3 engine that powers the yield

Bitcoin Swift is built as a decentralized financial operating system. It blends programmable PoY rewards, AI-powered smart contracts, a privacy-first identity layer, and a hybrid PoW plus PoS framework for security and finality. The reward model adapts in real time to network activity, sustainability inputs, and governance votes. AI agents residing within contracts learn from usage, optimize their behavior, and help maintain performance without requiring manual updates. Governance is not a popularity contest. Decisions pass through AI risk screening and quadratic voting that respect reputation through decentralized identity.







Security that invites capital

Serious investors want receipts. BTC3 has them. The project lists a completed Solidproof Audi and a completed Spywolf Audi , along with team KY . According to internal sources from the team, they are currently working on a third security audit with a well-known and reputable blockchain firm to ensure user safety and protocol integrity further. Community updates are posted on as progress continues.

Influencers and analysts are paying attention



Crypto Sister shares a detailed review of how PoY rewards and governance combine for consistent yield.

Token Galaxy explains why BTC3's AI layer and privacy architecture give it an edge in real adoption.



A growing list of enthusiasts echoes the same theme. The tech is doing the heavy lifting.

Technical details that build wealth

BTC3 leans into efficiency without sacrificing decentralization.



AI Energy Efficiency: AI oracles evaluate energy profiles and give better reward conditions to cleaner participation. That means more sustainable throughput and healthier long-term returns.

Governance Architecture: Proposals are pre-scored by AI, reputation through decentralized identity shapes voting, and checkpoints finalized by PoS keep parameters stable.



Developers and users get smarter contracts, faster iteration, and predictable rule sets. The outcome is a system that keeps paying because it keeps adapting. For newcomers, the simplest takeaway is this. BTC is engineered so that programmable incentives remain aligned with network health.

Presale presentation

Momentum matters, and BTC3 has it. Stage 4 is live . Here are the important details:



The current price is $4 with a launch price of $15. Stage 4 APY is 106%. More than 2,100 investors have joined, and sales have crossed $580k. PoY rewards are distributed automatically at the end of each stage, which gives early buyers instant protocol benefits.

Insider chatter points to active conversations for listings with MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank. Liquidity at this stage is among the highest in the cohort, a significant advantage for achieving tighter spreads and smoother order books when trading begins.







Presale runs for 64 days and the presale end date is 18 Sep 2025. Bitcoin Swif continues to gather pace with no sign of cooling. This is one of the shortest and most momentum-driven schedules on the market, which helps compress attention and accelerate network effects.

Referral program that doubles the smile

Double the Bonus. The referral setup gives 10% to you and 10% to the person you refer. No hidden conditions, no lockups, just instant rewards for growing the network. It is simple, generous, and perfectly aligned with early expansion.

Roadmap highlights



Q3 to Q4 2025: Presale, programmable PoY rewards live on Solana, community scaling, exchange agreements in focus.



Q1 2026: AI smart contract engine and AI oracle aggregation online, reinforcement learning agents active in the contract layer.



Q2 2026: zk ledger for shielded transfers, privacy tooling for developers, decentralized identity upgrades and zk login.



Q3 2026: Full governance rollout with AI risk models, emergency council readiness, and a public simulator for proposals.

Q4 2026: BTC3 mainnet, institutional onboarding, trustless bridge, compliance tooling for enterprise partners.









Final take

The headline says Bitcoin Swift does not need hype, and the details prove it. You get adaptive PoY rewards, durable security, real privacy, and a governance system that prevents chaos while still moving fast. Add a Stage 4 APY at 106%, deepening liquidity, and credible audits, and you can see why investors are rotating here. Quiet delivery beats loud promises, especially when the rewards speak for themselves.

