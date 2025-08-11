Roivant Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2025, And Provides Business Update
| ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited, in thousands)
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|1,248,609
|$
|2,725,661
|Marketable securities
|3,264,692
|2,171,480
|Total assets
|5,032,602
|5,436,940
|Total liabilities
|216,696
|249,742
|Total shareholders' equity
|4,815,906
|5,187,198
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|5,032,602
|5,436,940
| ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|2,170
|$
|7,990
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenues
|154
|213
|Research and development (includes $11,099 and $10,532 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|152,919
|120,507
|General and administrative (includes $71,079 and $36,841 of share-based compensation expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
|134,019
|99,892
|Total operating expenses
|287,092
|220,612
|Gain on sale of Telavant net assets
|-
|110,387
|Loss from operations
|(284,922
|)
|(102,235
|)
|Change in fair value of investments
|19,125
|(15,226
|)
|Change in fair value of liability instruments
|2,329
|1,150
|Interest income
|(48,322
|)
|(72,127
|)
|Other expense, net
|11,208
|3,608
|Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
|(269,262
|)
|(19,640
|)
|Income tax expense
|4,649
|11,963
|Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
|(273,911
|)
|(31,603
|)
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|89,093
|Net (loss) income
|(273,911
|)
|57,490
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(50,556
|)
|(37,807
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd.
|$
|(223,355
|)
|$
|95,297
|Amounts attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd.:
|(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax
|$
|(223,355
|)
|$
|6,049
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|-
|89,248
|Net (loss) income attributable to Roivant Sciences Ltd.
|$
|(223,355
|)
|$
|95,297
|Net (loss) income per common share, basic:
|(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|0.01
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|$
|-
|$
|0.12
|Net (loss) income per common share
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|0.13
|Net (loss) income per common share, diluted:
|(Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|0.01
|Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|$
|-
|$
|0.11
|Net (loss) income per common share
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|680,286,922
|735,816,536
|Diluted
|680,286,922
|781,627,601
| ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Note
|2025
|2024
|Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
|$
|(273,911
|)
|$
|(31,603
|)
|Adjustments:
|Research and development:
|Share-based compensation
|(1
|)
|11,099
|10,532
|Depreciation and amortization
|(2
|)
|786
|694
|General and administrative:
|Share-based compensation
|(1
|)
|71,079
|36,841
|Depreciation and amortization
|(2
|)
|312
|1,091
|Gain on sale of Telavant net assets
|(3
|)
|-
|(110,387
|)
|Other:
|Change in fair value of investments
|(4
|)
|19,125
|(15,226
|)
|Change in fair value of liability instruments
|(5
|)
|2,329
|1,150
|Estimated income tax impact from adjustments
|(6
|)
|(943
|)
|(204
|)
|Adjusted loss from continuing operations, net of tax (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(170,124
|)
|$
|(107,112
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Note
|2025
|2024
|Research and development expenses
|$
|152,919
|$
|120,507
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
|(1
|)
|11,099
|10,532
|Depreciation and amortization
|(2
|)
|786
|694
|Adjusted research and development expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|141,034
|$
|109,281
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Note
|2025
|2024
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|134,019
|$
|99,892
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation
|(1
|)
|71,079
|36,841
|Depreciation and amortization
|(2
|)
|312
|1,091
|Adjusted general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|62,628
|$
|61,960
Notes to non-GAAP financial measures:
(1) Represents non-cash share-based compensation expense.
(2) Represents non-cash depreciation and amortization expense.
(3) Represents a gain on the sale of Telavant net assets to Roche due to the achievement of a one-time milestone in June 2024.
(4) Represents the unrealized loss (gain) on equity investments in unconsolidated entities that are accounted for at fair value with changes in value reported in earnings.
(5) Represents the change in fair value of liability instruments, which is non-cash and primarily includes the unrealized losses relating to the measurement and recognition of fair value on a recurring basis of certain liabilities.
(6) Represents the estimated tax effect of the adjustments.
Investor Conference Call Information
Roivant will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, August 11, 2025, to report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provide a corporate update.
To access the conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link . The presentation and webcast details will also be available under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at The archived webcast will be available on Roivant's website after the conference call.
About Roivant
Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant's pipeline includes brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis; IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or“Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, visit .
Roivant Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intends,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“would” and variations of such words or similar expressions. The words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act.
Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the clinical and therapeutic potential of our product candidates, the availability and success of topline results from our ongoing clinical trials and any commercial potential of our product candidates following applicable regulatory approvals. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events, results or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations and strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of our management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.CONTACT: Contacts: Investors Keyur Parekh ... Media Stephanie Lee ...
