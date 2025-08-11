CECO Environmental Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADDISON, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announces that CECO management will participate at the following investor conferences:



August 18, 2025 – The 14th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference



August 26, 2025 – The 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago



September 3, 2025 – The Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York

September 11, 2025 – The Lake Street 2025 BIG9 Conference in New York



The presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website .

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit .

