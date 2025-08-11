CECO Environmental Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences
- August 18, 2025 – The 14th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference
August 26, 2025 – The 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago
September 3, 2025 – The Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York
September 11, 2025 – The Lake Street 2025 BIG9 Conference in New York
The presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website .
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit .
CECO Environmental Investor Contact:
Marcio Pinto
Vice President - Financial Planning & Investor Relations
888-990-6670
...
Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
...
Legal Disclaimer:
