Cyberproai Brings Next-Gen Simulation To Technet Augusta

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Advancing Cyber Resilience with Cympire: CyberproAI Showcases Next-Generation Simulation Platform at TechNet Augusta 2025

- Oron Mincha, GM U.S., CyberproAIAUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CyberproAI , a global leader in cybersecurity education and operational simulation, will present its advanced cyber simulation and training solutions at TechNet Augusta 2025, Booth K24.At the heart of CyberproAI's presence is Cympire , a military-grade cyber range platform designed to prepare cyber defenders for today's rapidly evolving threat landscape. Cympire empowers organizations to run realistic, large-scale cyber exercises, test defensive capabilities, and build critical decision-making skills in controlled, high-fidelity environments.Cympire offers a suite of advanced features designed to build true operational readiness. Its next-generation cyber range delivers:Real-world scenarios under simulated and controlled environments.Red, Blue, and Purple teaming campaigns.Robust Campaign Studio allows organizations to create unique, tailored training scenarios and build complex network architectures to simulate attacks and defenses.Individual and team scoring with detailed progress tracking.Incorporates industry-standard defensive tools to combat cyber attacks in live-fire scenariosGamified training across diverse formats, modes, and security branches.Cympire supports a full spectrum of training - from individual skills development to national-level cyber crisis drills - enabling defenders to respond decisively against modern adversaries. Trusted across college campuses, CTF events, and in training cybersecurity experts in military and security agencies and enterprises in the U.S. and around the globe, Cympire is also the official cyber range platform for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).“Our mission is to transform how organizations build cyber resilience,” said Oron Mincha, GM U.S., CyberproAI.“Cympire allows defenders to move beyond static classroom learning, immersing them in dynamic, real-world attack simulations that strengthen their ability to protect critical infrastructure and operations.”CyberproAI delivers tailored simulation ecosystems and integrated training solutions that support both operational and educational goals. Its offerings have helped national security teams and enterprises worldwide cultivate skilled cyber professionals ready to tackle complex threats head-on.Attendees can visit CyberproAI at Booth K24 to see Cympire in action and learn how advanced simulation transforms cyber defense readiness.Follow CyberproAI on social media for live updates and insights throughout TechNet Augusta 2025.About CyberproAICyberproAI empowers nations and organizations to build cyber resilience through advanced education, simulation, and operational support. Leveraging its proprietary Cympire cyber range platform and AI-driven training solutions, CyberproAI partners with governments, defense forces, academic institutions, and enterprises worldwide to cultivate skilled cyber professionals and strengthen security capabilities.

Media Relations Office

CyberproAI

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.