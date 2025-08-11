Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Aid Fainted TMC MP During Protest Detention During the opposition protest and subsequent detention by Delhi Police, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and other MPs rushed to help TMC MP Mitali Bagh, who fainted amid the chaos. She was given immediate assistance before being moved to safety.

