Swift, Silent, Lethal: Army, Navy And Air Force Train Together At Farrakka Barrage
New Delhi: Indian Army's Trishakti Corps coordinated a joint training exercise involving the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, at Farrakka Barrage in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
The joint exercise, which was conducted on August 07–08, also saw helocasting phase, a method where troops exit a low-flying helicopter over water and swim or use boats to reach their target, allowing for stealthy and rapid insertion.
The insertion took place in the waters of Farrakka Barrage.
During the exercise, Special Forces from the Army and Navy used the helocasting technique and low-level water insertion from an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter.
“The aim of the exercise was to practice waterborne training and the insertion of Special Forces through water bodies to secure strategic assets,” Guwahati-based defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.
“It also sought to enhance tri-services synergy and strengthen integration between the three defence services.”
“The jointmanship, precision, and teamwork displayed during the exercise demonstrated the high level of operational readiness among the three services.”
“This exercise is a testament to the synergy, speed, and precision of our armed forces. It reaffirms that we are fully prepared for all eventualities against all adversaries, in every domain – land, sea, or air,” said a senior military official.
