Coolie To War 2: A Power-Packed Lineup Of Theatre And OTT Releases This August 14 And 15

Check out the exciting lineup of movies and web series releasing in theaters and on OTT platforms this Independence Day, August 15th - perfect for your holiday watchlist.

OTT platforms are rapidly gaining popularity, with many people now preferring to watch movies at home rather than going to theaters. High ticket prices and the comfort of enjoying films with family at a lower cost have contributed to this shift. Additionally, web series with engaging stories are being released regularly, further increasing the demand for OTT content. In this collection, let's take a look at the movies and web series releasing in theaters and on OTT platforms in the second week of August.

Only two major films are hitting theaters on August 14th. The first is Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This highly anticipated film features a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, and Shruti Haasan. Produced by Sun Pictures with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Coolie is set for a grand pan-India release.

The second big release is War 2, an action-packed thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. Starring Hrithik Roshan and marking Jr. NTR's Bollywood debut, the film also features Kiara Advani as the female lead. Like Coolie, War 2 is also being released nationwide in multiple languages, promising high-octane entertainment for fans across the country.

J.S.K on Zee5

Anupama Parameswaran's Malayalam film JSK - Janaki V/s State of Kerala is set to release on OTT this week. The film, which faced controversy over its title when it was released in theaters last month, has now been released with a slight title change. It will premiere on Zee5 starting August 15th, available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Anupama Parameswaran plays the lead role of Janaki, with Suresh Gopi in a significant role.

Tehran, starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar, releases on Zee5 on August 14th. This action thriller is directed by Arun Gopalan. It's releasing on OTT due to controversial scenes.

The web series 'Constable Kanakam', starring Varsha Bollamma, is releasing on OTT. Directed by Prashanth Kumar Thimmala, this police procedural series will be available on ETV Win from August 14th. Rajiv Kanakala and Srinivas Avasarala play key roles.

The Hindi web series 'Andhera' releases on Prime Video on August 14th. Directed by Raghav Dar, this thriller stars Prajakta Koli, Surveen Chawla, Priya Bapat, and Karanvir Malhotra.

The Hollywood series 'Butterfly' Season 1 releases on Prime Video on August 13th. Similarly, the animated series 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' Season 2 releases on August 13th. The Hollywood series 'Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House' releases on August 15th.

Two series are releasing today. The series 'Lovansar', starring Faisal Shaikh and Shefali Bagga, releases today (August 11th) on Jio Hotstar. The series 'Mann Basant Ki Shaadi' also releases today on Jio Hotstar.

The Hindi film 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' releases on Netflix on August 13th. This spy thriller stars Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, and Suhail Nayyar.