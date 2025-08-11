Independence Day 2025: 5 Short Trips From Kolkata For Weekend Getaway

Popular Tourist Spots: Independence Day is coming soon, and this year, August 15th falls on a Friday! This means a long weekend. If you can manage a Thursday off, you'll have four days! Refresh yourself with a trip to these nearby destinations

Independence Day is on Friday, August 15th, plus you have Saturday and Sunday off. If you can manage a Thursday off, you'll have a four-day weekend! To lift your spirits, take a trip with your loved ones to Bolpur Santiniketan, Tagore's memorable place near your home. Three days are enough to explore this popular spot in Birbhum. You can take a day to rest before returning home and heading back to the office on Monday. So why wait? Book your hotel and train tickets now and head to Santiniketan. You can reach Tagore's district in just four to five hours.

Spend your weekend in Bishnupur, Bankura's oldest city. Witness the old architecture of the Malla kings. If you want to visit the temple city of West Bengal, take your family to Bankura this weekend. If you have your own car, that's great! If you need to take the train, just hop on a train from Howrah to Bishnupur. First, visit Susunia Hill and Mukutmanipur in Bankura, and on your way back, you can stop by Bishnupur. You can visit this delightful place within a three to four-day holiday on a budget.

If you want to be close to nature on a cheap three-to four-day trip, visit Ghatshila. This place in Jharkhand has recently become quite popular with tourists. From waterfalls surrounded by hills to lakes, you'll find everything in Ghatshila. Also, if you want to spend some quality time with your loved ones in a pleasant environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, you can visit Ghatshila during the Independence Day holiday. Just buy a long-distance train ticket to Jharkhand from Kolkata station, and you're all set. You'll find hotels within a pocket-friendly budget. But be sure to book a hotel before you leave home.

Purulia is another great spot for a cheap weekend trip near Kolkata. If you want to be close to nature with your loved ones this weekend, visit Ayodhya Hills, waterfalls, and dams near Purulia. It's a great tourist destination near the city for a quiet getaway on a budget. So, what are you waiting for? Book your train tickets today! Celebrate Independence Day in nature's lap.

And if you love the sea, you can visit Mandarmani near Kolkata on a budget. If you want to witness the turbulent sea during monsoon season, your weekend destination should be Purba Medinipur, the district next to Kolkata. And getting to Mandarmani is even easier now. The state government has launched bus services on multiple routes. So, you can go to Mandarmani with a ticket of just 300 to 400 rupees. Then book your favorite hotel or resort and enjoy your weekend carefree.