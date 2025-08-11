403
Bentley Systems Announces Finalists For The 2025 Going Digital Awards
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Awards celebrate innovative projects that advance the world's infrastructure; Winners to be announced on October 16 at Bentley's 2025 Year in Infrastructure conference in Amsterdam
EXTON, Pa. – August, 2025 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the finalists for the 2025 Going Digital Awards. The awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of engineers and project teams in advancing infrastructure for better quality of life through digital innovation. The 2025 Going Digital Awards finalists demonstrate how leading infrastructure engineering and construction companies and owner-operators are transforming project delivery and asset performance. Finalists across 12 categories were selected by independent panels of global industry experts from among nearly 250 nominations submitted by organizations in 47 countries. “We are inspired by the ways infrastructure professionals continue to deliver better, more resilient infrastructure, despite so many global challenges, from climate change to infrastructure workforce shortages,” said Chris Bradshaw, chief sustainability and education officer, Bentley Systems.“This year's Going Digital Awards finalists demonstrate the tangible impact advances in AI, digital twins, and more are having in driving greater productivity and resilience across the infrastructure lifecycle.” Finalists will present their projects at Bentley's Year in Infrastructure conference in Amsterdam, with the winners announced on October 16. This global gathering of infrastructure leaders highlights the trends and technologies shaping infrastructure sectors. The 2025 Going Digital Awards finalists are: Bridges and Tunnels
Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) – Leveraging Digital Technologies for Improved Infrastructure Management
Pennoni (USA) – I-95 Penn's Landing CAP Project
SENER (Brazil) – Salvador-Ilha de Itaparica Bridge
Adax Consultoria em Tecnologia da Informação Ltda. on behalf of Unidade Gestora de Projetos Especiais (Brazil) – Social and Environmental Program for Manaus and the Interior (Prosamin+)
MMI Planning & Engineering Institute IX Co., Ltd. (China) – Stamping Workshop of the Prosperity Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park Project in Changchun Automobile Economic and Technological Development Zone
Voyants Solutions Private Ltd. (India) – Preparation of Masterplan, Detailed Design and Project Management of Atal Puram Township, Agra, India
ACCIONA (Australia) – Transforming Infrastructure 4D Planning Through iModel on Melbourne's M80 Ring Road
Deloitte and Vale (Brazil) – Synchro 4D Powering the World's First Iron Ore Briquetting Plant
Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) – Digital Construction Site 4.0: Innovation and Monitoring of Work Progress
Mortenson / McCarthy Joint Venture (USA) – Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center
Baosteel Engineering & Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) – Digital Intelligent Construction Project for a Steel Plant Based on Bentley Technology
PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (Indonesia) – Refuse-derived Fuel (RDF) Rorotan – Pioneering Sustainable Waste to Energy Solution
Shanghai Investigation, Desfairign & Research Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Survey and Design of China's First Pumped-Storage Power Station in a Complex Karst Area – Caiziba Pumped-Storage Power Station in Fengjie, Chongqing
Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) (Saudi Arabia) – Manarah Urban Data Platform
Haskoning (UK) – Holyhead Deepwater Jetty Inspection
Mott MacDonald (UK) – Bristol Harbour Asset Condition Survey with 3D Geospatial Platform
Egis (France) – Canal Seine Nord Europe
Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC (USA) – Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing
Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) – New Palermo-Catania-Messina Railway Connection
Network Rail (UK) – Severn Tunnel Digital Transformation
PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) (Indonesia) – Smart Infrastructure by KAI & AssetWise Linear Analytics
PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (Indonesia) – Smart Infrastructure: Digital Transformation of LRT Jakarta Phase 1B
Arcadis (Australia) – Warringah Freeway Upgrade
Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKRS) (Malaysia) – Sarawak Sabah Link Road Phase 2
PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Ltd. (China) – Ecological Highway from Detian Transnational Waterfall to Shuolong Border
AVS Engineers | ISID Architect: Nikhil Mahashure and Associates, Structural Engineer – Siddharth Sharma (AVS Engineers | ISID) (India) – Fairmont Palace Udaipur
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (India) – Skywalk at New Delhi Railway Station
Hyundai Engineering (South Korea) – Design Automation for Modular and Precast Concrete Structures with STAAD
Anglo American (Brazil) – Integrated Risk Management for Open Pit Operations
Fervo Energy (USA) – Cape Station
Flux Energy Solutions (Türkiye) – Geothermal Field Optimization using Numerical Simulation and AI
APD Global (Australia) – Digital Transformation of 132kV Bunning Lake Substation
BAM Infra Netherlands (Netherlands) – Mainstation Schiphol – Amsterdam Airport
China Energy Engineering Group Guangxi Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) – Application of GIS+BIM Digital Intelligence Technology to the Entire Lifecycle of China Southern Power Grid's Guangxi Nanning 500kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project
CSCEC AECOM Consultants Co., Ltd. (China) – Numerical Simulation and Analysis of Urban Flood Control and Drainage Capacity in Northwest China Based on Digital Technology
Empresas Públicas de Medellín EPM (Colombia) – Modeling and Optimization of the Medellín Aqueduct Primary Network
PT Wika Tirta Jaya Jatiluhur (WTJJ) (Indonesia) – SPAM Regional Jatiluhur I: Transforming Water for a Better Tomorrow
