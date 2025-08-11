Invitation To Minesto's Webinar: Half-Year Report 2025
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday August 14, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish their Half-Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2025. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.
The webinar will take place online at 10am (CEST) on Thursday 14 August 2025.
The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.
Following the session, a recording will be available online.
Welcome! Please register your attendance here:
Minesto - Half-Year report 2025 - Finwire
The Half-Year Report is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CEST) on Thursday 14 August, it will be distributed through press release and available at
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
[email protected]
