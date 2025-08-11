Novelis Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
|
Novelis Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$ 4,717
|
|
$ 4,187
|
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|
4,076
|
|
3,481
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
175
|
|
181
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
148
|
|
140
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs
|
67
|
|
72
|
Research and development expenses
|
22
|
|
25
|
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net
|
85
|
|
19
|
Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
Other (income) expenses, net
|
(1)
|
|
60
|
|
4,571
|
|
3,977
|
Income before income tax provision
|
146
|
|
210
|
Income tax provision
|
50
|
|
60
|
Net income
|
96
|
|
150
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
Net income attributable to our common shareholder
|
$ 96
|
|
$ 151
|
Novelis Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|
|
(in millions, except number of shares)
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,074
|
|
$ 1,036
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
- third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $7 as of June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025)
|
2,120
|
|
2,073
|
- related parties
|
178
|
|
136
|
Inventories
|
3,293
|
|
3,054
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
238
|
|
234
|
Fair value of derivative instruments
|
165
|
|
176
|
Assets held for sale
|
21
|
|
6
|
Total current assets
|
7,089
|
|
6,715
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
7,148
|
|
6,851
|
Goodwill
|
1,079
|
|
1,074
|
Intangible assets, net
|
502
|
|
509
|
Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates
|
998
|
|
912
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
190
|
|
188
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
- third parties
|
296
|
|
263
|
- related parties
|
4
|
|
3
|
Total assets
|
$ 17,306
|
|
$ 16,515
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 33
|
|
$ 32
|
Short-term borrowings
|
320
|
|
348
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
- third parties
|
3,703
|
|
3,687
|
- related parties
|
322
|
|
275
|
Fair value of derivative instruments
|
131
|
|
106
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
15
|
|
-
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
654
|
|
666
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,178
|
|
5,114
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
6,230
|
|
5,773
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
303
|
|
295
|
Accrued postretirement benefits
|
541
|
|
534
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
298
|
|
284
|
Total liabilities
|
12,550
|
|
12,000
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Shareholder's equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 600,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,073
|
|
1,108
|
Retained earnings
|
3,851
|
|
3,755
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(178)
|
|
(358)
|
Total equity of our common shareholder
|
4,746
|
|
4,505
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
10
|
|
10
|
Total equity
|
4,756
|
|
4,515
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 17,306
|
|
$ 16,515
|
Novelis Inc.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 96
|
|
$ 150
|
Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
148
|
|
140
|
Gain on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net
|
(8)
|
|
(18)
|
Loss on sale of assets, net
|
2
|
|
1
|
Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges
|
54
|
|
15
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
6
|
|
(1)
|
Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt
|
20
|
|
(1)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments
|
4
|
|
3
|
Non-cash charges related to Sierre flooding
|
-
|
|
40
|
Other, net
|
-
|
|
3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
20
|
|
(284)
|
Inventories
|
(132)
|
|
(264)
|
Accounts payable
|
(59)
|
|
364
|
Other assets
|
12
|
|
1
|
Other liabilities
|
(57)
|
|
(74)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 105
|
|
$ 74
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
$ (386)
|
|
$ (348)
|
Outflows from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net
|
(4)
|
|
(7)
|
Outflows from the settlement of derivative instruments, net
|
(13)
|
|
(2)
|
Other
|
3
|
|
3
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
$ (400)
|
|
$ (354)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings
|
$ 463
|
|
$ 50
|
Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings
|
(4)
|
|
(55)
|
Revolving credit facilities and other, net
|
(105)
|
|
(134)
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(8)
|
|
-
|
Return of capital to our common shareholder
|
(35)
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
$ 311
|
|
$ (139)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
16
|
|
(419)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
22
|
|
(8)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
|
1,041
|
|
1,322
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
$ 1,079
|
|
$ 895
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,074
|
|
$ 886
|
Restricted cash (included in other long-term assets)
|
5
|
|
9
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
$ 1,079
|
|
$ 895
|
Re conciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder (unaudited)
|
|
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income attributable to our common shareholder.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
TTM Ended(1)
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
Net income attributable to our common shareholder
|
$ 96
|
|
$ 151
|
|
$ 683
|
|
$ 628
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
Income tax provision
|
50
|
|
60
|
|
159
|
|
149
|
Interest, net
|
62
|
|
64
|
|
252
|
|
250
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
148
|
|
140
|
|
575
|
|
583
|
EBITDA
|
$ 356
|
|
$ 414
|
|
$ 1,669
|
|
$ 1,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation
|
$ 14
|
|
$ 13
|
|
$ 47
|
|
$ 48
|
Unrealized losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net
|
8
|
|
(7)
|
|
(57)
|
|
(42)
|
Realized (gains) losses on derivative instruments not included in Adjusted EBITDA
|
(3)
|
|
2
|
|
5
|
|
-
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net(2)
|
85
|
|
19
|
|
53
|
|
119
|
Loss on sale or disposal of assets, net
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
Metal price lag
|
(69)
|
|
7
|
|
(69)
|
|
(145)
|
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(3)
|
6
|
|
40
|
|
105
|
|
71
|
Start-up costs(4)
|
5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5
|
Other, net
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
38
|
|
39
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 416
|
|
$ 500
|
|
$ 1,802
|
|
$ 1,718
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
The amounts in the TTM column are calculated by taking the amounts for the year ended March 31, 2025, subtracting the amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and adding the amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
|
(2)
|
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2025 include $83 million related to the 2025 Efficiency Plan.
|
(3)
|
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries.
|
(4)
|
In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we incurred $5 million of start-up costs related to the construction of a rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. All of these costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA per tonne.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (numerator)
|
$ 416
|
|
$ 500
|
Rolled product shipments (in kt) (denominator)
|
963
|
|
951
|
Adjusted EBITDA per tonne
|
$ 432
|
|
$ 525
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)
|
|
The following table reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities(1)
|
$ 105
|
|
$ 74
|
Net cash used in investing activities(1)
|
(400)
|
|
(354)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
$ (295)
|
|
$ (280)
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company did not have any cash flows from discontinued operations in operating activities or investing activities.
|
Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited)
|
|
The following table reconciles long-term debt, net of current portion to Adjusted Net Debt.
|
|
(in millions)
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
Long–term debt, net of current portion
|
$ 6,230
|
|
$ 5,773
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
33
|
|
32
|
Short-term borrowings
|
320
|
|
348
|
Unamortized carrying value adjustments
|
62
|
|
59
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,074)
|
|
(1,036)
|
Adjusted Net Debt
|
$ 5,571
|
|
$ 5,176
|
The following table shows the calculation of the Net Leverage Ratio (in millions, except for the Net Leverage Ratio).
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
Adjusted Net Debt (numerator)
|
$ 5,571
|
|
$ 5,176
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (denominator)
|
$ 1,718
|
|
$ 1,802
|
Net Leverage Ratio
|
3.2
|
|
2.9
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder, Excluding Special Items to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder (unaudited)
|
|
The following table presents net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items, a non-GAAP financial measure. We adjust for items which may recur in varying magnitude which affect the comparability of the operational results of our underlying business.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income attributable to our common shareholder
|
$ 96
|
|
$ 151
|
Special Items:
|
|
|
|
Metal price lag
|
(69)
|
|
7
|
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net
|
85
|
|
19
|
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(1)
|
6
|
|
40
|
Start-up costs(2)
|
5
|
|
-
|
Tax effect on special items
|
(7)
|
|
(13)
|
Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items
|
$ 116
|
|
$ 204
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries.
|
(2)
|
In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we incurred $5 million of start-up costs related to the construction of a rolling and recycling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. All of these costs are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
Segment Information (unaudited)
|
|
The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).
|
|
Selected Operating Results
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Asia
|
|
South
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 133
|
|
$ 70
|
|
$ 93
|
|
$ 119
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments (in kt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolled products – third party
|
|
389
|
|
262
|
|
164
|
|
148
|
|
-
|
|
963
|
Rolled products – intersegment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
51
|
|
8
|
|
(59)
|
|
-
|
Total rolled products
|
|
389
|
|
262
|
|
215
|
|
156
|
|
(59)
|
|
963
|
|
Selected Operating Results
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Asia
|
|
South
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 183
|
|
$ 90
|
|
$ 92
|
|
$ 132
|
|
$ 3
|
|
$ 500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments (in kt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolled products – third party
|
|
388
|
|
261
|
|
159
|
|
143
|
|
-
|
|
951
|
Rolled products – intersegment
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
35
|
|
11
|
|
(48)
|
|
-
|
Total rolled products
|
|
388
|
|
263
|
|
194
|
|
154
|
|
(48)
|
|
951
SOURCE Novelis Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment