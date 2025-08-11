Nextvision Reports Continued Rapid Growth And Record Results For Q2 2025



Company revenues grew by approximately 32%, reaching about $37 million

Gross profit increased by approximately 32%, reaching $26.5 million

Net profit rose by approximately 46%, reaching $23.2 million Order backlog remained high at $110.4 million, as of the report date

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures, and markets stabilized day and night imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms-such as micro and mini UAVs and drones-with one of the best weight/size-to-performance ratios in the world, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued rapid and profitable growth, in line with company forecasts.

Management Comment

Chen Golan, Chairman and Founder of Next Vision: "We closed the second quarter of 2025 with a double-digit growth in both revenue and profitability, continuing to reflect strong demand for our products and the broad trust of our customers worldwide. Ongoing investment in innovation and the development of advanced solutions enables us to maintain a leading position in the market and deliver significant added value to our customers."

Continued Mr. Golan: "Despite many challenges, the company succeeded during the '12-day war' with Iran in maintaining high operational continuity. During the operation, Israel's airspace was closed for two weeks, causing delays and postponements in some customer deliveries. Once the operation ended and the airspace reopened, most of the products were released and shipped to our customers."

"The company continues to see high demand worldwide and is investing significant resources to meet the ambitious sales target set by the Company's board-$160 million income from sales in 2025. We continue to lead the market through innovation, reliability, and outstanding performance, while maintaining competitive pricing," concluded Mr. Golan .

Financial Results Highlights

Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $37 million, an increase of about 32% compared to revenues of approximately $28 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, revenues totaled $73.2 million, an increase of about 32% compared to revenues of $55.2 million in the first half of last year.

The Company's order backlog remained high, totaling $110.4 million as of the report date. The number of active customers in the first half of the year grew to 154 compared to 137 active customers in the corresponding period last year.

The Company's gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $26.6 million (approximately 72% of total revenues), an increase of about 32% compared to a gross profit of $20.1 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, gross profit was $53 million (approximately 72% of total revenues), an increase of about 35% compared to $39.3 million in the first half of 2024.

The company's operating profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $23 million (approximately 62% of total revenues), an increase of about 27% compared to operating profit of $18.1 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, operating profit totaled $45.2 million, an increase of 33% compared to operating profit of $34 million in the first half of 2024.

Net profit in the second quarter of 2025 grew to approximately $23.2 million (approximately 63% of total revenues), an increase of about 46% compared to net profit of $15.9 million in the same quarter last year. Net profit in the first half of the year was $43.8 million, an increase of 44% compared to net profit of $30.4 million in the first half of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities – During the second quarter, the company generated approximately $5.5 million from operating activities. In the quarter, the company used cash to make significant inventory purchases as part of its risk-reduction policy and commitment to rapid, continuous delivery of products to its customers, alongside continued expansion of its operations. In addition, the increase in accounts receivable due to delayed deliveries at the end of June, caused by the war with Iran also affected the cash flow.

Shareholders' equity stood at approximately $153.5 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2025, representing about 84% of the balance sheet total.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

Next Vision is a leading technology company in the stabilized camera market for ground and aerial platforms. It offers customers advanced imaging solutions based on a wide range of cameras, accessories, and AI capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications-providing a true one-stop shop. The company has developed a patented image stabilization engine, enabling the production of stabilized cameras with one of the best size/weight-to-performance ratios globally. This solution delivers stable imagery even in challenging conditions. Next Vision markets its products worldwide, with consistent growth in its customer base.

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040