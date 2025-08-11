Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Nextvision Reports Continued Rapid Growth And Record Results For Q2 2025


2025-08-11 06:31:56
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Company revenues grew by approximately 32%, reaching about $37 million
  • Gross profit increased by approximately 32%, reaching $26.5 million
  • Net profit rose by approximately 46%, reaching $23.2 million
  • Order backlog remained high at $110.4 million, as of the report date

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a technology growth company that develops, manufactures, and markets stabilized day and night imaging solutions for ground and aerial platforms-such as micro and mini UAVs and drones-with one of the best weight/size-to-performance ratios in the world, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting continued rapid and profitable growth, in line with company forecasts.

Management Comment

Chen Golan, Chairman and Founder of Next Vision: "We closed the second quarter of 2025 with a double-digit growth in both revenue and profitability, continuing to reflect strong demand for our products and the broad trust of our customers worldwide. Ongoing investment in innovation and the development of advanced solutions enables us to maintain a leading position in the market and deliver significant added value to our customers."

Continued Mr. Golan: "Despite many challenges, the company succeeded during the '12-day war' with Iran in maintaining high operational continuity. During the operation, Israel's airspace was closed for two weeks, causing delays and postponements in some customer deliveries. Once the operation ended and the airspace reopened, most of the products were released and shipped to our customers."

"The company continues to see high demand worldwide and is investing significant resources to meet the ambitious sales target set by the Company's board-$160 million income from sales in 2025. We continue to lead the market through innovation, reliability, and outstanding performance, while maintaining competitive pricing," concluded Mr. Golan .

Financial Results Highlights

Revenues in the second quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $37 million, an increase of about 32% compared to revenues of approximately $28 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, revenues totaled $73.2 million, an increase of about 32% compared to revenues of $55.2 million in the first half of last year.

The Company's order backlog remained high, totaling $110.4 million as of the report date. The number of active customers in the first half of the year grew to 154 compared to 137 active customers in the corresponding period last year.

The Company's gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $26.6 million (approximately 72% of total revenues), an increase of about 32% compared to a gross profit of $20.1 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, gross profit was $53 million (approximately 72% of total revenues), an increase of about 35% compared to $39.3 million in the first half of 2024.

The company's operating profit in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $23 million (approximately 62% of total revenues), an increase of about 27% compared to operating profit of $18.1 million in the same quarter last year. In the first half of 2025, operating profit totaled $45.2 million, an increase of 33% compared to operating profit of $34 million in the first half of 2024.

Net profit in the second quarter of 2025 grew to approximately $23.2 million (approximately 63% of total revenues), an increase of about 46% compared to net profit of $15.9 million in the same quarter last year. Net profit in the first half of the year was $43.8 million, an increase of 44% compared to net profit of $30.4 million in the first half of 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities – During the second quarter, the company generated approximately $5.5 million from operating activities. In the quarter, the company used cash to make significant inventory purchases as part of its risk-reduction policy and commitment to rapid, continuous delivery of products to its customers, alongside continued expansion of its operations. In addition, the increase in accounts receivable due to delayed deliveries at the end of June, caused by the war with Iran also affected the cash flow.

Shareholders' equity stood at approximately $153.5 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2025, representing about 84% of the balance sheet total.

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

Next Vision is a leading technology company in the stabilized camera market for ground and aerial platforms. It offers customers advanced imaging solutions based on a wide range of cameras, accessories, and AI capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications-providing a true one-stop shop. The company has developed a patented image stabilization engine, enabling the production of stabilized cameras with one of the best size/weight-to-performance ratios globally. This solution delivers stable imagery even in challenging conditions. Next Vision markets its products worldwide, with consistent growth in its customer base.

International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040

NEXTVISION STABILIZED SYSTEMS LTD.
COMPREHENSIVE STATEMENT OF INCOME















US$ thousands, except per
share data


Six months ended
June 30,


Three months ended
June 30,


Year ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024












Revenues

73,243

55,278

37,080

28,055

114,934

Cost of revenues

(20,198)

(15,933)

(10,523)

(7,917)

(32,044)











Gross profit


53,045


39,345


26,557


20,138


82,890












Research and development expenses

(2,276)

(1,199)

(1,324)

(480)

(2,517)

Selling & marketing

(877)

(901)

(430)

(418)

(1,639)

General and administrative expenses

(4,682)

(3,185)

(1,795)

(1,112)

(5,730)


(7,835)

(5,285)

(3,549)

(2,010)

(9,886)











Operating income


45,210


34,060


23,008


18,128


73,004












Finance expenses

(152)

(188)

(120)

(97)

(430)

Finance income

4,089

1,934

2,159

1,024

4,330











Income before tax


49,147


35,806


25,047


19,055


76,904












Taxes on income

(5,351)

(5,383)

(1,824)

(3,178)

(10,508)











Net income


43,796


30,423


23,223


15,877


66,396












Other comprehensive loss








(16)

Total comprehensive income


43,796


30,423


23,223


15,877


66,380












Net income per share ($):









Basic net income

0.5416

0.3837

0.2860

0.1999

0.8332











Diluted net income

0.5218

0.3646

0.2752

0.1883

0.8024

NEXTVISION STABILIZED SYSTEMS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















US$ thousands


As of June 30, 2025


As of June 30, 2024


As of Dec. 31, 2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

42,580

89,138

74,708

Short-term deposits

67,424


47,903

Trade receivables

17,560

8,508

6,374

Current income tax receivable

516


1,054

Other receivables and debit balances

4,819

1,929

1,840

Inventories

40,628

16,846

22,386







Total current assets


173,527

116,421

154,265







Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

872

458

749

Right-of-use assets

3,187

559

514

Intangible assets

4,415

2,928

3,628







Total non-current assets


8,474

3,945

4,891







Total assets


182,001

120,366

159,156







Current liabilities







Trade payables and service providers

10,078

6,085

5,842

Current income tax payable


640

Other payables and credit balances

14,191

12,920

15,024







Total current liabilities


24,269

19,645

20,866







Non-current liabilities







Employee benefit obligations

114

91

114

Deferred taxes

515

290

373

Lease liabilities

3,540

197

111







Total non-current liabilities


4,169

578

598







Equity







Share capital and premium

47,112

43,184

43,194

Share-based payment reserve

5,402

2,465

4,047

Retained earnings

101,049

54,494

90,451







Total equity


153,563

100,143

137,692







Total liabilities and equity


182,001

120,366

159,156

SOURCE NextVision

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN11082025003732001241ID1109911239

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search