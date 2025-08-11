Nextvision Reports Continued Rapid Growth And Record Results For Q2 2025
NEXTVISION STABILIZED SYSTEMS LTD.
US$ thousands, except per
Six months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
73,243
55,278
37,080
28,055
114,934
Cost of revenues
(20,198)
(15,933)
(10,523)
(7,917)
Gross profit
53,045
39,345
26,557
20,138
Research and development expenses
(2,276)
(1,199)
(1,324)
(480)
Selling & marketing
(877)
(901)
(430)
(418)
General and administrative expenses
(4,682)
(3,185)
(1,795)
(1,112)
|
Operating income
45,210
34,060
23,008
18,128
Finance expenses
(152)
(188)
(120)
(97)
Finance income
4,089
1,934
2,159
1,024
Income before tax
49,147
35,806
25,047
19,055
Taxes on income
(5,351)
(5,383)
(1,824)
(3,178)
Net income
43,796
30,423
23,223
15,877
Other comprehensive loss
Total comprehensive income
43,796
30,423
23,223
15,877
Net income per share ($):
Basic net income
0.5416
0.3837
0.2860
0.1999
Diluted net income
0.5218
0.3646
0.2752
0.1883
NEXTVISION STABILIZED SYSTEMS LTD.
US$ thousands
As of June 30, 2025
As of June 30, 2024
As of Dec. 31, 2024
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
42,580
89,138
74,708
Short-term deposits
67,424
–
Trade receivables
17,560
8,508
Current income tax receivable
516
–
Other receivables and debit balances
4,819
1,929
Inventories
40,628
16,846
|
Total current assets
173,527
116,421
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
872
458
Right-of-use assets
3,187
559
Intangible assets
4,415
2,928
Total non-current assets
8,474
3,945
Total assets
182,001
120,366
Current liabilities
Trade payables and service providers
10,078
6,085
Current income tax payable
–
640
Other payables and credit balances
14,191
12,920
Total current liabilities
24,269
19,645
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefit obligations
114
91
Deferred taxes
515
290
Lease liabilities
3,540
197
Total non-current liabilities
4,169
578
Equity
Share capital and premium
47,112
43,184
Share-based payment reserve
5,402
2,465
Retained earnings
101,049
54,494
Total equity
153,563
100,143
Total liabilities and equity
182,001
120,366
SOURCE NextVision
