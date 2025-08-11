Parsons Awarded C5ISR Radar Contract By Army DEVCOM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded a $30 million recompete contract by U.S. Army DEVCOM's (Combat Capabilities Development Command) C5ISR Center. The contract, which Parsons has held for three years, includes a 12-month base performance period and four 12-month option periods to deliver critical radar development engineering efforts necessary for C5ISR Radar to meet its mission needs.

“This mission-critical program enables the U.S. Army to anticipate and prepare for threats from near-peer adversaries and provides cutting-edge radar solutions that advance Department of Defense priorities and protect national security,” said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons.“Our trusted engineering team will provide high-level engineering and prototyping support for the U.S. Army and other mission partners, expanding Parsons' radar engineering capabilities while delivering complex, state-of-the-art tools, technologies, and systems that support the Army's radar mission areas.”

Parsons will support program management, systems engineering, modeling and simulation, development, testing, integration, analysis, and prototype development and fabrication. The contract will deliver capabilities and on-site support focused on research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) of technologies and techniques that can be affordably inserted into existing or developmental ground-based and airborne radar systems to help improve performance, functionality, and survivability.

From hypersonic threats to battlefield communications, the growing missile defense and C5ISR risks provide the toughest and most critical challenges, requiring the smartest solutions to global threats and offering actionable intelligence to warfighters operating at the tactical edge. Parsons provides multiple C5ISR capabilities in support of national security, including but not limited to:



Sensors: Platform-integrated, intelligent, hyperspectral systems that create actionable, network-enabled intelligence, promoting faster decision-making within the kill web timeline. Smart unmanned systems provide real-time operational pictures for tactical units, while advanced video analytics derive insightful, intelligent information.

Non-kinetic warfare: Directed energy threat neutralization and electronic warfare test and evaluation of integrated systems.

Missile defense: Systems engineering, command and control, and warfighter solutions. Powered by a digital engineering approach that aims to continually modernize our national security posture against increasingly sophisticated and strategic threats.

Command and control (C2): Advanced battle management system enhancements, long-range precision fires C2. Air Base Air Defense (ABAD): Tailored solution of government-owned frameworks and data models combined with next-generation commercial detect and defeat capabilities that provide constant and reliable force protection. Parsons is the contractor of record for the ABAD integration and development currently underway at Ramstein Air Base.



