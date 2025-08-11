International Rescue Committee (IRC) Responds To Rapidly Spreading Cholera Outbreak In Eastern Chad

MENAFN - African Press Organization) N'DJAMENA, Chad, August 11, 2025/APO Group/ --

A rapidly escalating cholera outbreak in eastern Chad has claimed 16 lives and infected at least 288 people across three health districts in the last week, with the majority of cases reported in several refugee camps in Ouaddaï province. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is responding by delivering emergency health services in affected camps, working alongside government partners to contain the outbreak and support vulnerable communities.

This growing health crisis is unfolding at a time when Chad's health system is already under extreme pressure. The country is facing a massive influx of refugees-over a million people, including more than 875,000 who have fled the conflict in Sudan over the past two years. Severe flooding, limited funding, and a lack of medical staff, equipment, and infrastructure are making it even harder to respond. Poor sanitation, unsafe water, and the ongoing rainy season are creating the perfect conditions for cholera and other waterborne diseases to spread quickly.

Alain Rusuku, Country Director for the IRC in Chad, said:

"We're seeing families who have already fled violence now facing the threat of a deadly disease with little protection. It's heartbreaking to witness how quickly cholera is spreading in overcrowded camps where clean water and sanitation are scarce.

The IRC is working closely with the Ministry of Health to deliver life-saving treatment and raise awareness about cholera prevention in the affected camps. We're currently providing targeted emergency support in two of the hardest-hit sites, as part of our broader work across nine refugee camps in Eastern Chad.

But this outbreak is a clear warning sign: without urgent support, including long-term investment in water, sanitation, and health systems, the crisis will only worsen."

