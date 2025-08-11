Coming This Fall: 'Underdog' A Landmark Story Of Resilience, Racism, And Justice In Veterinary Medicine

Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar author of Underdog: A Veterinarian's Fight Against Racism and Injustice

Underdog: A Veterinarian's Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar

Underdog: A Veterinarian's Fight Against Racism and Injustice by Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar

"Underdog" tells Dr. Bhullar's fight against systemic racism in veterinary care, exposing industry bias and the resilience needed to challenge the system

- Dr. Hakam Singh BhullarVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Underdog: A Veterinarian's Fight Against Racism and Injustice, the powerful debut memoir of Dr. Hakam Singh Bhullar, is now available for presale in the U.S. and Canada. The book will be released in mid-September on Amazon.A trailblazing immigrant veterinarian who built one of the largest affordable animal clinics in British Columbia, Dr. Bhullar takes readers behind the scenes of a system stacked against him-documenting how he stood up to regulatory bias and became a national advocate for justice in veterinary care.“The fight for justice often starts in silence,” said Dr. Bhullar.“This book is my story, but it belongs to every underdog who's ever been told they don't belong.”Underdog explores themes of racial bias in professional regulation, access to affordable pet care, and the lived immigrant experience in North America. Dr. Bhullar co-founded BC Veterinarians for Justice and has served as a vocal advocate for equitable reform within Canada's veterinary profession.Dr. Bhullar's fight is far from over. His journey-marked by legal battles, racial injustice, and the fight for affordable care-continues to inspire both professionals and everyday individuals. In advance of the book, Dr. Bhullar is currently accepting opportunities for media interviews, podcast appearances, and speaking engagements to share his message of resilience, justice, and advocacy.“Everyone has a story that deserves to be heard,” Dr. Bhullar says.“By speaking out, we not only change systems, but we give voice to those who feel voiceless. I hope my story encourages others to stand tall, no matter the odds.”To pre-order your copy or to schedule an interview with Dr. Bhullar, please contact ... or call/text 480-277-9245.###

Ania Kubicki

Angles Communications

+1 480-277-9245

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.