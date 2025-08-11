Eylsia Nicolas Takes Flight With 'On The Wings Of Angels' A New Single That's Captivating Fans And Critics Alike

Eylsia Nicolas, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach and Real Boxer

Lisa Pamintuan, President, WORLDIPI and Nicolas of Palm Beach

- Honk Magazine

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eylsia Nicolas is making waves in the music industry with her latest single“On the Wings of Angels” and her other releases have quickly soared up the Groover/ Spotify charts. The rising star is receiving an outpouring of support from listeners and accolades from critics, who are celebrating her unique sound and heartfelt lyrics.

Lisa Pamintuan, president of Nicolas of Palm Beach , expressed her excitement:“We are overwhelmed by the incredible support and the viral growth of Eylsia's fan base. It's an honor to see her music recognized across multiple genre charts, including Singer/Songwriter, Christian Contemporary, country, and pop. Hitting the Groover/Spotify charts with various recordings worldwide is a remarkable achievement!”

Praise has poured in from esteemed publications, with UpHere Magazine calling Eylsia's release a“masterpiece” and that“Eylsia Nicolas has put out a genuine musical hug with“On Wings of Angels.” It's gospel minimalism at its most potent, equal parts raw truth, redemption, and tether to the celestial world.”

The critically acclaimed Honk Magazine lauded Eylsia as a“rising star... with her poetic lyrics and captivating sound, Eylsia creates a heartfelt meditation on themes like life, patience, and the strength of the human spirit.”

Hypehub Magazine proclaimed that,“On Wings of Angels" soars boldly and beautifully...the composition has a cinematic flair as it explores sharp emotional textures purely through sound... Elysia is a master of communicating fluency through melody & atmosphere.”

Additional recognition from notable magazines underscores the depth of appreciation for her artistry.

Eylsia shared,“I was deeply grateful for the acceptance of my music by fans, but after my medical setbacks and respiratory damage following a COVID vaccine, I thought, Well, I can still be a songwriter. Years earlier, after becoming the youngest winner of the Irish Open and competing at Wimbledon and the US Open, many encouraged me to become a coach. Instead, I stepped away from the game.

My journey through business, fashion, and technology may have seemed full of choices, but facing another setback brought me back to a younger time, when I not only left the sport but also saw many supposed friendships vanish. I never fully recovered from the psychological toll of losing people I thought were friends. Yet, through it all, my faith grew stronger, and my music gained deeper meaning.”

Thanks to the innovative work by the doctors and scientists at Worldipi , where Eylsia is now able to record better than ever with advanced technology, she feels empowered to continue her musical journey.“Worldipi was just given notice of allowance by the patent office on 3D sound in AR/VR headsets so congratulations to them! I was worried when I decided to tell the public that 10-15% of my voice is technology enhanced. Fortunately, listeners only cared about the music, and I got millions of streams.

Most of the critics took me for what I was but some were a bit harsh and called me an AI artist forgetting that I am still human. But even over the past months some of the AI critics have come around and are including my music on their playlists. I do understand the issues that musicians, creators and so many people are facing from AI.”

Eylsia is also addressing the challenges posed by AI in the entertainment industry through her upcoming television series,“The Other Side.” She's committed to supporting her fellow musicians, pledging a portion of her future royalties from her Christian genre to benefit the musicians' pension fund, which has been struggling even before the rise of AI. Eylsia added,“I think that schools need to immediately address curriculums proactively since we haven't even seen what AI mobile robotics will do in other sectors. I do hope others who save production costs because of AI will take a portion of the savings and give it back to those who are being destroyed by progress. I am in support of technology, business and the future but I more than most can say there but for the grace of God go I.”

Pamintuan predicted,“With her inspiring story and remarkable talent, Eylsia Nicolas is a name to watch in the music world.”



++++++++++++++++

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Eileen Doran

Worldipi

+1 561-800-3263

email us here

On the Wing of Angels by Eylsia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.