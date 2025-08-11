Rahul, Priyanka Detained During INDIA Bloc Protest In Delhi

Delhi Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's voter list. The leaders marched from Parliament to the Election Commission, demanding a fair and transparent electoral roll.

