Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rahul, Priyanka Detained During INDIA Bloc Protest In Delhi


2025-08-11 06:13:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Delhi Police detained INDIA bloc MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, and Sagarika Ghose, during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's voter list. The leaders marched from Parliament to the Election Commission, demanding a fair and transparent electoral roll.

