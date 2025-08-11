Lok Sabha Adjourned After 14 Minutes Amid Huge Ruckus Opposition Protest

The Lok Sabha was adjourned just 14 minutes after it convened, as loud protests by Opposition MPs disrupted proceedings. The uproar was over alleged voter fraud in the 2024 polls and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, with INDIA bloc MPs raising slogans inside the House.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.