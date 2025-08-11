Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lok Sabha Adjourned After 14 Minutes Amid Huge Ruckus Opposition Protest


2025-08-11 06:13:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned just 14 minutes after it convened, as loud protests by Opposition MPs disrupted proceedings. The uproar was over alleged voter fraud in the 2024 polls and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, with INDIA bloc MPs raising slogans inside the House.

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109911137

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search