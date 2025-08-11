INDIA Bloc Mps March To EC Office Over 'Vote Chori' Row

INDIA bloc MPs, including top leaders, marched from Parliament to the Election Commission office, protesting alleged 'vote chori'. The leaders accused the ECI of working with the Modi government to undermine democracy and demanded immediate action to ensure free and fair elections.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.