Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INDIA Bloc Mps March To EC Office Over 'Vote Chori' Row


2025-08-11 06:13:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

INDIA bloc MPs, including top leaders, marched from Parliament to the Election Commission office, protesting alleged 'vote chori'. The leaders accused the ECI of working with the Modi government to undermine democracy and demanded immediate action to ensure free and fair elections.

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109911136

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search