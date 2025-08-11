War 2 Actor Jr NTR's Luxury Watch Collection With Price Full List Here

The watch collection of Jr. NTR is a stunning blend of haute horology merging futuristic engineering with classically elegant designs. Here is a curated list of his most significant timepiece.

War 2 Actor Jr NTR's Luxury Watch Collection:

Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail

This high-performance marvel pays homage to its hypercar inspiration and is fitted with skeletonized titanium tourbillon innovations such as variable-geometry rotor and 50 hours of power reserve.

Price: ₹7.47 crore.

Richard Mille RM 11-03 Automatic Flyback Chronograph McLaren

The design merges Formula 1 look with state-of-the-art mechanics; the carbon-titanium chronograph that marries precision and glamour.

Price: ₹4.15 crore.

Patek Philippe Grand Complications

A masterpiece in platinum case featuring a split-seconds chronograph and Grand Feu enamel dial-a homage to crafts handed down from the past.

Price: ₹2.05 crore.

MB & F Legacy Machine Perpetual EVO Titanium

A daring titanium piece equipped with a floating balance wheel and perpetual calendar, powered by a distinctive in-house movement.

Price: ₹1.66 crore.

Patek Philippe Nautilus Flyback Chronograph Travel Time (5990/1A-001)

This sporty yet sophisticated Nautilus boasts dual time zones and flyback chronograph functions, all in a cool steel construction.

Price: ₹57 lakh (₹57.2 lakh).

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore (Forged Carbon)

The sturdy and elegant chronograph in forged carbon matches Jr NTR's dynamic and athletic personality.

Price: ₹26 lakh.

Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton

Worn on the Oscars, this pink-gold skeleton watch enhances elegance with perpetual calendar, moon phase display, and architectural complexity.

Price: ₹1.3 Cr.

What Makes This Collection Stand Out

Extraordinary Range: From futuristic RM tourbillons to classical Patek Grand Complications, Jr NTR has tastes that cover both extremes of the luxury-watch spectrum.

Boldness & Precision: His choices reflect a passion for technical complexity and statement design.

Style Versatility: Each piece seems chosen for a particular occasion-red carpet, high-octane outdoor event, or elegant evening affair.