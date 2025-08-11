Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India To SUSPEND Delhi-Washington DC Flights From September 1. Know Why

2025-08-11 06:12:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India is suspending operations from Delhi to Washington DC starting September 1, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The decision has been taken“due to a combination of operational factors,” Air India said in a statement.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

