Growing The Evidence: Survey Shows The Power Of Allotments

As National Allotments Week approaches (11–17 August), new findings from the National Allotment Society's latest national survey reveal that allotments are quietly transforming lives across the UK - not just as spaces for growing food, but as powerful tools for improving wellbeing.

The survey, which gathered responses from nearly 2,000 plot holders across the UK, paints a compelling, data-led picture of allotments as vital green infrastructure:



Nearly 63% of respondents rated the impact of their allotment on mental wellbeing a perfect 10 , with 91.9% scoring it 8 or higher .

88.1% rated the physical health benefits 8 or above , with many citing improved strength, mobility, and energy.

89.2% said their allotment helped them eat more fresh produce - often a wider variety than they would otherwise consume. 80.3% reported that their allotment helped them build social connections - many described their site as a“community in itself.”

One respondent wrote:“ It's not just about growing - it's about belonging .”

But while the benefits are clear, the survey also highlights pressures and inequalities in the current system:



19.3% of plot holders waited over two years for a plot, and 48.5% waited more than six months - indicating growing demand and uneven provision.

Over 50 different pricing structures were reported - ranging from under £10 to over £100 - with little correlation to plot size or site facilities. Nearly half of all sites offer no shared community space , despite strong evidence that social interaction enhances wellbeing.

The National Allotment Society is calling on policymakers, local authorities, and landowners to recognise the value of allotments for public health, food security, and community resilience - and to ensure they are protected, expanded, and accessible for future generations .

“Allotments are more than just green patches in our towns and cities - they are lifelines for thousands of people,” says Mike Farrell, Chairman of the National Allotment Society.“They help us stay active, eat better, connect with others, and care for the environment. In the face of rising demand, we must act now to preserve and invest in these vital spaces before they're lost.”

The full survey report has now been published to mark the start of, and will be available at: