573 Cyberattack Indicators Detected In Azerbaijan In First Seven Months Of This Year

Between January and July 2025, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service (SCISSS) of Azerbaijan identified 573 cyberattack indicators through ongoing monitoring and analysis efforts, Azernews reports, citing the SCISSS.

According to information, these indicators were linked to targeted Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) attacks aimed at government institutions. Thanks to timely intervention and blocking measures, these threats were successfully neutralized.

Of the 573 indicators, 206 were discovered through the Service's internal investigations, while 367 were reported by various government agencies.

Additionally, the SCISSS processed over 7.45 million emails within the state-run electronic mail system during the first seven months of the year.

Out of these, approximately 6.1 million were deemed safe and delivered to recipients, while 1.35 million were flagged as malicious and subsequently blocked.

"The SCISSS continues to implement proactive and preventive measures in the field of information security, ensuring the uninterrupted and secure digital operations of government institutions," the agency stated.