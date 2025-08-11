Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan's Technopark Showcases Investment Projects To Belarusian And Russian Delegates

Uzbekistan's Technopark Showcases Investment Projects To Belarusian And Russian Delegates


2025-08-11 06:07:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 11 . The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Alexander Ogorodnikov, and the Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan, Konstantin Zlygostev, paid a working visit to Chirchik Technopark, Trend reports.

During the visit, the delegation was afforded a comprehensive briefing on the technopark's ecosystem and its infrastructural capabilities, followed by an immersive walkthrough of the operational facilities belonging to resident enterprises.

At present, a total of 19 investment initiatives have been executed within the technopark ecosystem, culminating in an aggregate capital infusion surpassing $50 million. In the forthcoming timeframe, an additional 10 initiatives are anticipated to be rolled out.

MENAFN11082025000187011040ID1109911082

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search