Turkish-Backed Kyrgyz Energy Infrastructure To Boost Zangezur And Middle Corridors
The agreements are worth their weight in gold, reaching up to $10 billion, and encompass two heavyweight hydroelectric power plant projects-the Kazarman plant boasting an impressive installed capacity of 912 megawatts (MW) and the Kokomeren plant cranking out 1,305 MW-adding up to a whopping total of 2,217 MW. These projects are set to turn the energy landscape of Central Asia on its head and light up key regional corridors, including Zangezur, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Middle Corridor.
The contractual agreements were executed by Kyrgyz Minister of
Energy Taalaybek Ibrayev and Orta Asya Investment Holding Chairman
Ahmet Mucahid Oren at the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy. The
contractual framework encompasses two decades of operational
entitlements for the facilities, a sovereign assurance for the
procurement of the produced electrical output, and stipulations for
transnational dispute resolution mechanisms.
Preliminary accords for these initiatives were established during the Turkic States Organization Summit in Bishkek last November, with participation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. The executed agreements underscore robust institutional backing from both the Republic of Türkiye and the Kyrgyz Republic.
