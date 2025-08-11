Kazakhstan Aims To Lead Eurasia's Digital Revolution, President Tokayev Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's main goal is to become a digital hub in Eurasia, said Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting on artificial intelligence development issues, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In his speech, the President noted that significant technological changes are currently happening worldwide, associated with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the President, advanced technologies have become the foundation of national independence and a driving force for economic growth.

“We have made certain progress in the field of artificial intelligence, but we must not relax. It is necessary to work actively in this strategic direction. I consider this work one of the most important priorities. Artificial intelligence opens wide development opportunities,” Tokayev stated.

He noted that global competition in this area is intensifying.

“In July 2025, the administration of President Donald Trump presented the America's AI Action Plan strategy, in which AI is recognized as the most important tool for technological, economic, and defense leadership of the United States. Our specialists should carefully study this and other similar documents and draw practical conclusions. Meanwhile, the People's Republic of China has initiated the creation of a Global Organization for Cooperation in AI. The goal is to promote a multilateral approach to AI governance, reduce the digital divide, develop ethics, and ensure sustainable AI applications. I believe that China's proposal to create such an organization should be supported and that we should participate in preparatory activities. This is in the interests of our country,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

The forecast of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) indicates that, by 2033, the AI market volume in Kazakhstan may reach $4.8 trillion. Its share in the global technology industry will increase from 7 to 29 percent.