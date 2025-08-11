403
King Departs For Saudi Arabia
Jordan News Agency
Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed on Monday on a visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
His Majesty will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.
His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.
