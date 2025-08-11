King Departs For Saudi Arabia

Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II departed on Monday on a visit to Saudi Arabia, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.His Majesty will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.