Access Japan's Premium Beauty Market At COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025
September 24–26, 2025 | INTEX Osaka, Japan
Step into the heart of Japan's thriving beauty industry at COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025-the country's largest cosmetics trade show, welcoming global visitors to discover the latest in skincare, makeup, and cosmetic innovation. Held at INTEX Osaka and organized by RX Japan, this three-day event is your gateway to Japan's premium beauty market.
Explore Over 300 Exhibitors Across Two Specialized Shows
COSME WEEK OSAKA is composed of two exhibitions:
. COSME Tech OSAKA – Focused on cosmetic development, featuring raw materials, packaging, OEM/ODM services, and cutting-edge technologies.
. COSME OSAKA – Showcasing finished products including skincare, makeup, haircare, supplements, and beauty devices from Japan and abroad.
Explore the Latest in Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, and More
COSME WEEK OSAKA brings together a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and innovations across beauty categories. From trend-setting cosmetics to breakthrough personal care items, this event offers global visitors a unique opportunity to discover what's next in beauty and stay ahead of the curve.
Learn from Industry Experts
Attend seminars led by top researchers, brand leaders, and marketing professionals. Topics include Japanese consumer behavior, product development strategies, and the latest beauty trends. Past speakers have included executives from Shiseido, ORBIS, and @cosme.
Connect with Key Players in Japan's Beauty Market
Network directly with Japanese distributors, retailers, and OEM partners. On-site interpreters and business matching programs help facilitate meaningful cross-border connections.
Who Should Visit?
Perfect for:
. Beauty professionals and buyers
. Importers/exporters
. Retailers and distributors
. R&D and product developers
. Trend analysts and influencers
Why Attend COSME WEEK OSAKA?
. Compare hundreds of products and technologies in one place
. Get answers and insights directly from exhibitors
. Discover new ingredients, packaging, and OEM solutions
. Learn from exclusive seminars and academic forums
. Experience Japan's unique beauty culture firsthand
For more information and to register for a free visitor badge, please visit the official website of COSME WEEK OSAKA:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment