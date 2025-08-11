Access Japan's Premium Beauty Market At COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 12:08 am - COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025 - Japan's top beauty event in Osaka (Sept 24-26). Discover skincare, makeup, tech trends, and network with industry experts among 300+ global exhibitors.

September 24–26, 2025 | INTEX Osaka, Japan

Step into the heart of Japan's thriving beauty industry at COSME WEEK OSAKA 2025-the country's largest cosmetics trade show, welcoming global visitors to discover the latest in skincare, makeup, and cosmetic innovation. Held at INTEX Osaka and organized by RX Japan, this three-day event is your gateway to Japan's premium beauty market.

Explore Over 300 Exhibitors Across Two Specialized Shows

COSME WEEK OSAKA is composed of two exhibitions:

. COSME Tech OSAKA – Focused on cosmetic development, featuring raw materials, packaging, OEM/ODM services, and cutting-edge technologies.

. COSME OSAKA – Showcasing finished products including skincare, makeup, haircare, supplements, and beauty devices from Japan and abroad.

Explore the Latest in Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, and More

COSME WEEK OSAKA brings together a wide variety of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products and innovations across beauty categories. From trend-setting cosmetics to breakthrough personal care items, this event offers global visitors a unique opportunity to discover what's next in beauty and stay ahead of the curve.

Learn from Industry Experts

Attend seminars led by top researchers, brand leaders, and marketing professionals. Topics include Japanese consumer behavior, product development strategies, and the latest beauty trends. Past speakers have included executives from Shiseido, ORBIS, and @cosme.

Connect with Key Players in Japan's Beauty Market

Network directly with Japanese distributors, retailers, and OEM partners. On-site interpreters and business matching programs help facilitate meaningful cross-border connections.

Who Should Visit?

Perfect for:

. Beauty professionals and buyers

. Importers/exporters

. Retailers and distributors

. R&D and product developers

. Trend analysts and influencers

Why Attend COSME WEEK OSAKA?

. Compare hundreds of products and technologies in one place

. Get answers and insights directly from exhibitors

. Discover new ingredients, packaging, and OEM solutions

. Learn from exclusive seminars and academic forums

. Experience Japan's unique beauty culture firsthand

For more information and to register for a free visitor badge, please visit the official website of COSME WEEK OSAKA: