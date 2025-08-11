An AI Tool That Enables Farmers To Diagnose Cattle Illnesses In Their Early Stages Just A Photograph
Bengaluru, Karnataka | 11 August 2025
A real gamechanger from Gau Sampurna for Indian dairy farmers. Gau Swastha, an AI-powered cattle health scanner that detects early signs of illnesses in your cows just through a photograph!
This is not a run-of-the-mill app. It has been designed for the farmer who wants to save his animals, increase milk production, and avoid expensive treatment. Gau Swastha, as simple as clicking a picture of the cow, will allow an AI to detect mastitis, fever, foot-and-mouth disease, and other problems and generate a report within seconds.
"Most farmers know something is wrong only after the cow stops eating or producing milk. By then, it's late. Gau Swastha helps you catch problems before they become serious," stated Naveen HonneGowda, founder of Gau Sampurna.
Benefits:
1. Whip out your phone, scan the cow, and get instant insights on the health
2. Detect common diseases before symptoms worsen
3. Increase milk production through better daily care
4. Reduce vet bills by catching diseases at an early stage
5. Talk to certified veterinarians from within the app
6. Available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and other languages.
Why It Matters:
Cattle health is not just about cows; it is about farmer earnings, sustenance of families, and the best form of milk that we consume. Most rural farmers are left without a substitute for qualified vets or diagnostic tools. That's where Gau Swastha comes in-it brings AI cattle health monitoring to even the most modest village.
Gau Sampurna builds tools that solve real problems for real farmers from AI-disease-detection tools to verified cattle trading and WhatsApp support bots. The goal is simply to empower farmers to grow with confidence.
Get Started Today
To experience the AI-powered health scanner, farmers simply need to:
Send“Hi” on WhatsApp to 95352 11780
Upload a clear Left-side photo of the cow
Receive an instant digital health report
Legal Disclaimer:
