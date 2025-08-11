Allot Networksecure Selected By Más Móvil Panama To Provide Network-Native Cybersecurity Protection To Their Mobile And Fixed Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Más Móvil is the first network operator in Panama to adopt network-native, zero-touch cybersecurity for their subscribers.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, announced today that Más Móvil Panamá has selected Allot NetworkSecure to provide network-native cybersecurity protection and parental control services to its residential postpaid customers in a first phase and subsequently expand to prepaid mobile and fixed-line segments, protecting them against a wide range of cyberthreats.

Allot NetworkSecure is a network-native cybersecurity service platform that offers zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the subscriber. With NetworkSecure, Más Móvil Panama can offer its subscribers protection from the latest cybersecurity threats, including different types of malware such as ransomware, trojans, adware and bots as well as phishing attacks. NetworkSecure also delivers parental control services to help parents provide a safe online experience for their families. Más Móvil is the first network operator in Panama to adopt Allot NetworkSecure.

“At Más Móvil, we are pleased to offer our customers the Defender+ service – a solution that reflects our commitment to their digital security. This tool enables safe browsing without the need to install any application, providing accessible and effective protection for our users. We believe this security solution will mark a turning point in the digital experience we offer. Powered by Allot, the solution aligns with the industry's best practices, which we apply across all our customer services. At Más Móvil, we remain committed to delivering a safer and more connected future for everyone,” said Ana Patricia Salazar, Vice President of B2C Marketing and Brand.

“We are proud to have been selected by Más Móvil Panama to provide a network-native cybersecurity solution for their consumer customers. Allot NetworkSecure enables a zero-touch approach that not only simplifies cybersecurity protection for Más Móvil customers, but also advances the proliferation of cutting-edge cybersecurity technology in Panama,” said Moshe Moran, Vice President of Sales, Americas for Allot.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

About Cable & Wireless Panama S.A.

Cable & Wireless Panama is a comprehensive telecommunications services company operating under the +Móvil brand. It is jointly owned by Cable & Wireless Cala Holdings Limited (49%), a subsidiary of Liberty Latin America, the Government of the Republic of Panama (49%), and the employee trust (2%). We are a leading provider of fixed, mobile, broadband, pay TV, corporate, and business services. We are committed to contributing to Panama's social and economic development by investing in projects and programs to provide equitable access to telecommunications, close the digital divide, and promote access to new information technologies. For more information, visit:

