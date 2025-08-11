Tiger Shroff Faces Invincible Antagonist Promising A Deadlier Fight In 'Baaghi 4' Teaser
The teaser tells that the 4th instalment of the 'Baaghi' is going to be unhinged, unrelenting, and more ferocious than ever. The teaser tears through the screen with a brutality you can't look away from.
The film also stars Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned the Miss Universe in 2021, as the female lead. Fierce and fearless, she brings raw emotion and grit to the screen with intense action sequences that challenge stereotypes.
Joining her is the magnetic Sonam Bajwa, who steps into the Baaghi universe post 'Housefull 5'. Sonam is known for her captivating screen presence and effortless charm, Bajwa brings a refreshing mix of glamour and strength, proving she can hold her own in the middle of high-octane chaos and adrenaline-pumping combat.
Senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt delivers a spine-chilling performance as a deranged antagonist. He is menacing, unfiltered, and terrifyingly unpredictable. His screen presence is monstrous, his madness contagious. This is Dutt like you've never seen him before completely unleashed.
With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. 'Baaghi 4' is set to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.
The first film in the series, 'Baaghi', was released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan, followed by its sequels, 'Baaghi 2' (2018) and 'Baaghi 3' (2020), both directed by Ahmed Khan. 'Baaghi' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
