Before The Bell Rings, Squeeze In A Full Day Of Fun, Games, School-Ready Shopping And A Mind-Bending New Adventure At Dubai Parkstm And Resorts

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) started at Dubai ParksTM and Resorts. From 9 August to 7 September 2025, families can dive into the ultimate end-of-summer adventure with, a limited-time experience blending playful school-ready moments, indoor adventures, and plenty of family-friendly fun across RIVERLANDTM Dubai, MOTIONGATETM Dubai, Real Madrid World, and LEGOLAND® Dubai.

This year, school prep comes with a playful twist, as families can shop themed merchandise across MOTIONGATETM Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai, and Real Madrid World with exciting limited-time discounts. From backpacks to novelty supplies that keep the holiday energy going, families can tick off the school list between coasters, arcades, and character encounters, because shopping is just more fun when it comes with a side of thrills.

But that's not all! Kick off the day at RIVERLANDTM Dubai, where entry starts from AED 25 online and AED 30 at the gate. This scenic district is more than just a walkway; it's a playground for all ages. Start with Perplex City, the latest attraction, a surreal walkthrough filled with immersive light, sound, and storytelling. Tickets start from AED 70 per person, offering access to eight interactive rooms, from the Underwater Palace to the Enchanted Forest and the glowing Willow Tree at its heart where each space responds to movement and sound. Families can also explore Neon Galaxy Indoor Playground, a colourful, multi-level space packed with climbing zones, obstacle courses, and interactive games designed for younger visitors. Entry tickets to Riverland can be redeemed toward these attractions, allowing guests to enjoy more by simply paying the difference.

When it's time to refuel, there's no shortage of flavour-packed dining options, from dinosaur-themed bites at T-Rex Café to classic Italian favourites at Viva Ristorante, and relaxed Irish pub-style meals at The Keg. Whether warming up or winding down, RIVERLANDTM Dubai is the perfect place to press pause and soak up the atmosphere between the thrills.

Then it's lights, camera, action at MOTIONGATETM Dubai, where families can step straight into the movies. Soar through the skies on Madagascar Mad Pursuit, one of the fastest rollercoasters in the region, or join Po for a high-energy martial arts mission in Kung Fu Panda: Unstoppable Awesomeness, a 4D simulator packed with laughs and action. For those chasing flight and fantasy, Dragon Gliders offers a suspended rollercoaster adventure through the Forbidden Islands, glide with Hiccup and Toothless from the grandeur of the Great Hall to the craggy cliffs high above Berk. With added treats for shoppers and back-to-school retail offers scattered throughout, it's the perfect place to end the holidays with something memorable.

Football fans can swap the field for full-on fantasy at Real Madrid World, the world's only Real Madrid-themed park. At The Real Challenge, families can take on sports-themed arcade games, skill zones, and digital challenges that bring out everyone's competitive side. Over at Meet the Stars, guests can pose with life-sized legends in a dynamic digital gallery packed with iconic moments and selfie-worthy scenes. There's even a chance to gear up for the new term with Real Madrid merchandise and free gifts with every purchase.

Get ready for school with a brick-tastic day of creativity and family fun at LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park, the only LEGO®-themed destination in the Middle East for families with kids aged 2–12. With 60+ rides, shows, and hands-on activities, kids can build, explore, and get inspired - just in time for the new school term!

At the Theme Park, battle dragons in a medieval castle, enjoy LEGO® Studios 4D, and test your own LEGO® creations. Then splash into the Water Park, float along the Build-A-Raft River, and cool off in kid-friendly play zones.

Don't miss MINILAND, with 20+ million bricks recreating iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa, the Pyramids, and a giant LEGO® A380! Keep the fun going with a fully themed stay at LEGOLAND® Hotel - packed with surprises, in-room treasure hunts, and non-stop LEGO fun.

With the Back to School 2-for-1 offer, families can enjoy double the fun, and give kids a playful head start on the term ahead. Two parks, one hotel, and endless play await.

Whether stocking up for school, chasing a final summer thrill, or just looking for a cool, stress-free day out, Dubai ParksTM and Resorts brings it all together in one place.

For more information and bookings, please visit: