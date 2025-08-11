India Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Insights, Industry Analysis & Report By 2033
Key Highlights
Market size (2024): USD 2.0 Billion
Forecast (2033): USD 3.3 Billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%
Rising demand for clean water solutions due to growing population and industrial output
Government-led initiatives promoting wastewater treatment and reuse
How Is AI Transforming the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in India?
AI-enabled water treatment solutions are being increasingly adopted to deliver:
Real-time monitoring of water quality and chemical dosing
Predictive maintenance for treatment plants and distribution networks
Optimization of chemical usage for cost efficiency and sustainability
Integration with IoT platforms for automated water management in smart cities
Key Market Trends and Drivers
Urbanization & Industrial Expansion: Growing demand for treated water in manufacturing, power generation, and municipal applications
Government Regulations: Implementation of stricter water quality standards and discharge norms
Technological Advancements: Development of eco-friendly and high-performance chemical formulations
Water Scarcity Concerns: Rising emphasis on wastewater recycling and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems
Infrastructure Development: Investments in water treatment plants and industrial water reuse projects
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Type Insights:
Coagulants and Flocculants
Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
Biocides and Disinfectants
Ph Adjusters and Softeners
Defoaming Agents
Others
End User Insights:
Municipal
Power
Oil and Gas
Mining
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Pulp and Paper
Others
Regional Insights:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East and Northeast India
Latest Developments in the Industry
In February 2025, a leading Indian water treatment solutions provider announced the launch of an AI-powered dosing optimization system, aiming to enhance efficiency in industrial water treatment processes.
In July 2024, the Government of India approved new guidelines for industrial wastewater management, mandating advanced treatment and chemical usage compliance for high-polluting industries.
Ongoing public-private partnerships are boosting investments in large-scale water recycling projects, aligning with national water conservation and sustainability targets.
