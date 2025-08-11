Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Growth Insights, Industry Analysis & Report By 2033

2025-08-11 05:30:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India water treatment chemicals market size reached USD 2.0 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2033. The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding urban infrastructure, and stringent government regulations aimed at improving water quality across municipal, industrial, and commercial sectors.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 2.0 Billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 3.3 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 5.1%
  • Rising demand for clean water solutions due to growing population and industrial output
  • Government-led initiatives promoting wastewater treatment and reuse

How Is AI Transforming the Water Treatment Chemicals Market in India?

AI-enabled water treatment solutions are being increasingly adopted to deliver:

  • Real-time monitoring of water quality and chemical dosing
  • Predictive maintenance for treatment plants and distribution networks
  • Optimization of chemical usage for cost efficiency and sustainability
  • Integration with IoT platforms for automated water management in smart cities

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Urbanization & Industrial Expansion: Growing demand for treated water in manufacturing, power generation, and municipal applications
  • Government Regulations: Implementation of stricter water quality standards and discharge norms
  • Technological Advancements: Development of eco-friendly and high-performance chemical formulations
  • Water Scarcity Concerns: Rising emphasis on wastewater recycling and zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems
  • Infrastructure Development: Investments in water treatment plants and industrial water reuse projects

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

  • Coagulants and Flocculants
  • Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors
  • Biocides and Disinfectants
  • Ph Adjusters and Softeners
  • Defoaming Agents
  • Others

End User Insights:

  • Municipal
  • Power
  • Oil and Gas
  • Mining
  • Chemical
  • Food and Beverage
  • Pulp and Paper
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • West and Central India
  • South India
  • East and Northeast India

Latest Developments in the Industry

  • In February 2025, a leading Indian water treatment solutions provider announced the launch of an AI-powered dosing optimization system, aiming to enhance efficiency in industrial water treatment processes.
  • In July 2024, the Government of India approved new guidelines for industrial wastewater management, mandating advanced treatment and chemical usage compliance for high-polluting industries.
  • Ongoing public-private partnerships are boosting investments in large-scale water recycling projects, aligning with national water conservation and sustainability targets.

