Aircraftexchange Partners With Embraer Jet Operators Association

- Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADACINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AircraftExchange has formed a strategic partnership with the Embraer Jet Operators Association (EJOA) to provide its members with direct access to AircraftExchange's exclusive listings of preowned Embraer business jets for sale.AircraftExchange is the official online marketplace of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). As part of the partnership, EJOA's digital platforms now include a direct link to AircraftExchange listings.It allows EJOA members to easily browse available Embraer jets represented exclusively by IADA-Accredited Dealers. Likewise, AircraftExchange will feature a reciprocal link to EJOA's site, giving AircraftExchange users a seamless path to learn more about EJOA's resources and community.“This partnership is a natural alignment between two organizations that value operational excellence and informed ownership,” said Lou Seno, Executive Director of IADA.“EJOA members are some of the most sophisticated aircraft owners in the world. By providing direct access to IADA's exclusive listings on AircraftExchange, we're giving them a trusted pathway to aircraft transactions executed with confidence,” he added.“By integrating AircraftExchange with EJOA's membership tools, we're expanding the value of both organizations to bring together both Embraer jet owners and prospective buyers,” said Jamie Rogers, Executive Director of the Embraer Jet Operators Association.“This partnership enhances our members' access to trusted aircraft listings while reinforcing our shared commitment to safety, service, and operational excellence.”AircraftExchange is the only online listing portal where every aircraft is exclusively represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. Listings include rich data, detailed aircraft specifications, dealer information, and interactive tools to help prospective buyers identify the right aircraft for their mission.Inventory is continuously updated, and users can create watchlists, get real-time notifications, and track price changes on the specific models they're interested in, such as the Phenom 100, Phenom 300, Legacy series, and more. The relationship between EJOA and AircraftExchange reflects their mutual dedication to supporting the Embraer owner-operator community with the highest standards of service, safety, and transparency.About the Embraer Jet Operators Association (EJOA)Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, EJOA's mission is to improve the ownership and operating experience for Embraer executive jet owners. The association advocates on behalf of its members with Embraer, suppliers and aviation industry leaders to promote safety, reliability, and value. EJOA delivers tools, resources, and educational content to its members, including access to a dedicated safety director and a dynamic annual conference. Learn more at .About the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA)IADA is an elite global trade organization for professionals in the aircraft resale industry. IADA-Accredited Dealers and IADA-Verified Products & Services members are recognized for their ethical standards, market expertise, and rigorous accreditation process. IADA supports transparency and professionalism throughout every aircraft transaction. For more, visit .About AircraftExchangeAircraftExchange is the exclusive aircraft listing platform of IADA. Every business jet on the site is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer, ensuring a high-integrity buying experience. Buyers can browse curated listings, create personalized dashboards, and engage directly with industry professionals who meet IADA's strict ethical and performance standards. Visit to learn more.

