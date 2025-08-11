403
Moneyboxx Finance Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Vivek Meharwal As Chief Business Officer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, August 11, 2025 – Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, a BSE-listed NBFC focused on transforming credit access for underserved small and micro enterprises in semi-urban and rural India, has announced the appointment of Vivek Meharwal as Chief Business Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for accelerating the growth of the secured loan portfolio and enhancing overall operational efficiency.
Vivek Meharwal joins Moneyboxx with over 21 years of experience across the lending industry. He brings deep domain expertise in credit strategy, business development, product innovation, and portfolio growth management at scale. He was previously the Chief Business Officer at Altum Credo Home Finance and had stints at Avanse Financial Services, Religare, GE Money, and ICICI Home Finance before.
Welcoming him to the company Mr. Mayur Modi, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Moneyboxx Finance Limited said,“We are excited to welcome Vivek Meharwal on board as Chief Business Officer. His comprehensive experience in credit management, new business architecture, and product-level growth will play a crucial role in strengthening our expansion strategies. As we deepen our outreach across underserved regions, his leadership will help us deliver sustainable growth with strong portfolio quality, aligned with our mission of empowering grassroots entrepreneurs through responsible lending.”
Commenting on his new role, Mr. Vivek Meharwal, Chief Business Officer, Moneyboxx Finance Limited said,“I am thrilled to join Moneyboxx Finance at such a pivotal time in the journey. The company's mission of enhancing financial inclusion resonates deeply with my growth objectives. I look forward to leading business strategy and execution that enhances our product offerings, strengthens credit delivery, and drives sustainable impact across rural and semi-urban India”
This leadership appointment comes at a time when Moneyboxx Finance is witnessing strong business momentum. As of Mar'25, the company reported a 27% year-on-year growth in Assets Under Management (AUM), alongside an expanding physical footprint of 163 branches across 12 states, reflecting its continued focus on empowering underserved entrepreneurs and driving inclusive economic growth across semi-urban and rural India.
About the company: Moneyboxx Finance Limited is a BSE-listed, non-deposit taking, Base-Layer NBFC engaged in the business of providing business loans to small and micro enterprises with a focus on semi-urban and rural India. Moneyboxx had a network of 163 branches spread across 12 states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu). It caters to the underserved small and micro entrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro and small manufacturers) by extending secured and unsecured business loans from INR 1 to 25 Lakh.
