King Congratulates Azerbaijan President, Armenia PM On Reaching Peace Agreement
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in two separate phone calls on Monday, congratulated Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on reaching a peace agreement between their two countries.
His Majesty stressed the importance of the agreement in promoting wider international security and peace, commending the efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump in mediating the agreement.
The calls also touched on ways to further enhance Jordan's ties with Azerbaijan and Armenia.
