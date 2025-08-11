403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Northern Military Zone Foils Infiltration Attempt Along Northern Border
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug.11 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone successfully thwarted an attempted border infiltration on its northern front late Sunday, according to an official statement from the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army.
The incident involved four individuals who attempted to cross the border illegally into Jordanian territory. Upon detection, a rapid reaction patrol was immediately deployed to the location.
The suspects were apprehended and subsequently transferred to the relevant authorities for legal action.
The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's borders, stressing that they will respond decisively to any attempts to undermine national security.
Amman, Aug.11 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone successfully thwarted an attempted border infiltration on its northern front late Sunday, according to an official statement from the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army.
The incident involved four individuals who attempted to cross the border illegally into Jordanian territory. Upon detection, a rapid reaction patrol was immediately deployed to the location.
The suspects were apprehended and subsequently transferred to the relevant authorities for legal action.
The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's borders, stressing that they will respond decisively to any attempts to undermine national security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment