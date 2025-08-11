Northern Military Zone Foils Infiltration Attempt Along Northern Border

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug.11 (Petra) -- The Northern Military Zone successfully thwarted an attempted border infiltration on its northern front late Sunday, according to an official statement from the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army.The incident involved four individuals who attempted to cross the border illegally into Jordanian territory. Upon detection, a rapid reaction patrol was immediately deployed to the location.The suspects were apprehended and subsequently transferred to the relevant authorities for legal action.The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's borders, stressing that they will respond decisively to any attempts to undermine national security.