Uzbekistan And Tajikistan Strengthen Ties With New Border Checkpoints
The newly operational Bekabad Auto checkpoint, adjacent to the Khashtyak checkpoint, is located in the Tashkent region, while the Khavastabad checkpoint, near the Zafarabad checkpoint, is situated in the Syrdarya region. Both border crossings will accommodate vehicles and third-country nationals.
The countries have cooperated to enhance customs operations and security while promoting economic integration in Central Asia. According to the intergovernmental agreement signed on June 5, 2002, there are currently 17 official border checkpoints between the two nations, serving as critical gateways for commerce and transit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment