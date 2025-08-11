Washington Declaration - Turning Point For Peace In South Caucasus - Vladimir Norov
According to Norov, the agreement is significant for several reasons. It has garnered broad international backing, with congratulations pouring in from countries including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Georgia, Ukraine, and other countries. The declaration also presents a clear economic vision, highlighting unimpeded transport links, cross-border investments, and energy cooperation. This includes everything from reconstruction projects in Karabakh to new regional gas exports.
Norov noted that the U.S. facilitation of the agreement reflects a major diplomatic shift and presents an opportunity to transform the South Caucasus into a vital bridge connecting Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. This strategic infrastructure could "hardwire" stability into the region by making cooperation more valuable than conflict.
However, the challenge now is to turn this declaration into a fully ratified peace treaty. This requires navigating sovereignty sensitivities, securing domestic consensus, and managing the cautious watch of regional powers. Norov stressed that success hinges on quickly following up with tangible economic benefits and careful diplomacy.
"The true measure of success will be how quickly and effectively words on paper become peace on the ground," he concluded.
