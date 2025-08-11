Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan's Trade Ties With Ukraine Gain Momentum, FM Says

Uzbekistan's Trade Ties With Ukraine Gain Momentum, FM Says


2025-08-11 05:07:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 11. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Mykola Doroshenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Uzbekistan, and discussed bilateral relations, the country's FM wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We had a comprehensive discussion of urgent topics on the bilateral and multilateral agendas. I am glad to note the strong positive dynamics in Uzbekistan-Ukraine trade turnover,” Saidov wrote on X.

“We thank the Ambassador for his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries over the years and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” the publication reads.

MENAFN11082025000187011040ID1109910838

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search