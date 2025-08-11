Uzbekistan's Trade Ties With Ukraine Gain Momentum, FM Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Mykola Doroshenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Uzbekistan, and discussed bilateral relations, the country's FM wrote on X, Trend reports.

“We had a comprehensive discussion of urgent topics on the bilateral and multilateral agendas. I am glad to note the strong positive dynamics in Uzbekistan-Ukraine trade turnover,” Saidov wrote on X.

“We thank the Ambassador for his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between our two countries over the years and wish him every success in his future endeavors,” the publication reads.