Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Derhachi Community With Drone, Causing Damage

2025-08-11 05:07:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today at 2:00 a.m., the Russians struck Dubivka with an FPV drone,” the message says.

According to Zadorenko, the strike hit a private home, damaging the roof of the house and a civilian vehicle. No one was injured.

Read also: War update: 137 combat engagements recorded over past 24 hours

Ukrinform reported that yesterday, three settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by Russian strikes , one person was killed, and five more people, including a child, were injured.

Illustrative photo

Photos taken by Ukrinform can be purchased here .

MENAFN11082025000193011044ID1109910835

