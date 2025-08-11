Russians Attack Derhachi Community With Drone, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Zadorenko, Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today at 2:00 a.m., the Russians struck Dubivka with an FPV drone,” the message says.

According to Zadorenko, the strike hit a private home, damaging the roof of the house and a civilian vehicle. No one was injured.

Ukrinform reported that yesterday, three settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by Russian strikes , one person was killed, and five more people, including a child, were injured.

