Russians Attack Derhachi Community With Drone, Causing Damage
“Today at 2:00 a.m., the Russians struck Dubivka with an FPV drone,” the message says.
According to Zadorenko, the strike hit a private home, damaging the roof of the house and a civilian vehicle. No one was injured.Read also: War update: 137 combat engagements recorded over past 24 hours
Ukrinform reported that yesterday, three settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by Russian strikes , one person was killed, and five more people, including a child, were injured.
Illustrative photo
